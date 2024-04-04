Noir Musical GUNMETAL BLUES Opens On The Key City Public Theatre Stage This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new noir musical Gunmetal Blues will opens on The Key City Public Theatre stage this spring with direction by Brendan Chambers and Music Direction by Linda Dowdell.

With a book by Scott Wentworth and music & lyrics by Craig Bohmler and Marion Adler, this hard-boiled detective tale disguised as a lounge act is set to open this weekend at Key City Public Theatre in Port Townsend, WA. KCPT is one of the only Small Professional Theaters in Jefferson County and this noir musical will wrap up it's 2023-24 season with new shows next year to be announced following the run.

Direct from the Red Eye Lounge, Buddy Toupee tickles the ivories in a double-dealing world of rain-slicked streets and demolished dreams. This jazzy hit musical features Jefferson County's acclaimed songstress, Christa Holbrook, as a femme fatale. Relax and unwind with cozy cocktails of your choosing and enjoy a sultry night in the theatre with beautiful singing by Geoffrey Simmons (Gregory-Award nominee) and exquisite playing on the piano by Mark Rabe for this intimate three-hander.

Tickets

The show runs April 4 - April 28 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 1:30pm. The performance run time is two hours with one 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

This production is proudly made possible by the following sponsors: The Port Townsend Leader, Ellen Falconer: Somatic Life Coach Mindfulness Teacher, 77 Women Producers, KMI: Kristin Manwaring Insurance, and the Business Guides CPAs & Advisors. For ticket: call the box office at 360-385-KCPT (5278) or go online to www.keycitypublictheatre.org.