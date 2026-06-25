Video: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Preview Released for Seattle Rep 2026 Remount
The production brings back the Cornley Drama Society's disastrous murder mystery for another run at Seattle Rep.
A preview for Seattle Rep's 2026 remount of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG has been revealed, offering audiences a preview of the physical comedy and scenic chaos that made the production a hit during its original run at the theatre. The clip highlights the mayhem that unfolds when the fictional Cornley Drama Society attempts to stage its production of The Murder at Haversham Manor, with props, scenery, and understudies all conspiring against the performance.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy created by Mischief, the UK-based theatre company. The show has maintained a long-running presence both in London's West End, where it continues at the Duchess Theatre in its 12th year, and in New York City, where it is currently in its ninth year at New World Stages with tickets now on sale through January 2027.
Seattle Rep is bringing the production back by popular demand, billing it as a remount of its earlier staging. The show centers on escalating backstage disasters rendered through energetic physical comedy, and the theatre has emphasized its technical production work as central to the experience.
Regional productions of the show continue to draw audiences across the country. A separate staging recently opened at Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC, where critics noted the production's blend of physical and verbal comedy.
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