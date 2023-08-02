KISS OF THE KILLER: An Improvised Film Noir Opens This Month

Murder, intrigue, improv! If you have an appreciation for the gritty side of pulp fiction novels or Film Noir detective movies, then Kiss of the Killer should be at the top of your list! The show's stories are cleverly created on the spot with the help of audience suggestions, following in the footsteps of iconic 1940s Film Noir films such as Double Indemnity and The Postman Always Rings Twice. The outcome is a unique blend of classic genre dialogue, unexpected plot twists, and style, combined with the quick-witted humor of Unexpected Productions' improv. Be sure to catch the premiere of Kiss of the Killer on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

“As America returned from World War II, we had an explosion of melodramatic B-films, which we now call Film Noir,” said director Tony Beeman. “These films captured a nation that was both excited by the post-war possibilities and terrified of what would happen if they made a mistake.”

According to Beeman, Film Noir became popular during a time when women were being pushed out of the workplace, men were struggling with what we’d now call PTSD, and many were dreaming about escaping their problems, regardless of the consequences. Hollywood was also affected by the fear and distrust of the Red Scare, which influenced the creation of a genre and style that still holds relevance today.

Each night the audiences witness the creation of a live, improvisational film noir created with their suggestions. The show features Femme Fatales, brooding leads, dangerous strangers, and innocent small-town Americans who are lured into a life of temptation and crime. The audience will be taken on a journey of flirtation, passion, defying authority, and ultimately paying the final price. The stage will transform into seedy streets, dark alleys, wholesome homes, and palatial mansions to set the scene.

In the recent aftermath of a pandemic and political unrest, we're cautious of physical contact and trust. Film Noir wasn’t just about detective stories; it included crime tales of women fighting for independence. Film noir played with the loss of freedom and independence that post-war women were facing with engaging plots and clever dialogue.

“Film Noir depicts danger, and it's exciting to portray those risks on stage, especially during this risk-averse era,” shared Beeman. “I'm also fascinated by how easily a character in Film Noir can transition from a stable, married life to murdering their spouse for the sake of an attractive stranger. In Film Noir, that sort of fall is always just around the corner, no matter who you are or what you stand for.”

The flirtatious danger of a noir seduction scene can be incredibly entertaining, primarily when improvised. In noir, women often hold more power than their modern fictional counterparts, which adds an interesting dynamic...particularly the moments when the main characters think they may be able to escape their fate for a better life, only to have it all fall apart in the end.

The show features a group of highly skilled and experienced improvisers who have been rehearsing for several months to master the intricacies of the genre. They have been reading the works of Chandler, Hammett, Cain, and other masters in the field and have done a great deal of research for this performance, including watching and analyzing films like Gun Crazy, Leave Her To Heaven, and Chinatown.

Audiences can expect costumes, noir lighting, and to see the film being created live as it is shot!