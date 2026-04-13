Interview: John Costello of BEL CANTO SEATTLE at Sunset Hill Community Hall

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Establishing a new opera company is a special challenge in the current “attack on the arts” atmosphere. But Seattle-based tenor and impresario John Costello is making a brave effort to beat the odds. In a city that already boasts a major opera company, his small but intrepid Bel Canto Seattle (https://www.belcantoseattle.com) is beginning to make a name for themselves: their initial performance on March 8, 2026, sold out months in advance.

“I wanted to create a project that I wished had existed when I started out singing,” Costello says. “A group that’s really focused on getting singers opportunities, and a community centered around accessible and affordable performances and timeless recordings.”

John Costello, Adrienne LaVey, Emili Rice

Among other things, Costello’s ambitious plan to revolutionize and transform the way opera is presented also includes paying singers fairly and on time and dispensing with gatekeepers and the worst aspects of auditions. In our interview, the budding company director reveals details about his goals and his impressive leadership.

ERICA MINER: Not long ago, you were working as a program manager in tech. Your current project is quite the turnaround. Tell us about that journey.

John Costello: I never fully felt like being in tech really represented me, as a person and a human being. For me music has always been not only a passion and love, but a vehicle to create beauty and help foster a sense of community. Several folks on my dad’s side of the family were musicians or music teachers either at a professional or more casual level, which has influenced my own decision to keep pursuing music seriously. My path has been different and less formal than many of them. It’s my own journey. When we die, we will not be remembered by our occupation, but by the impact we have on others. At the end of the day, I am fully aware that this project is what I’ll be remembered for. And I embrace that.

EM: What was your initial inspiration for creating Bel Canto Seattle?

JC: On a summer trip to southern California to visit family, I got a great chance to see an EDM (Electronic Dance Music) band called Rufus Du Sol at the Rose Bowl. It was an incredible experience: 95,000, a sold-out show. What really impressed me was how it not only was larger than life, but also very intimate. When I came home, I decided to start Bel Canto Seattle to bring that kind of experience to the opera world. Just the audience and the performers. No gatekeepers. No elites dictating who can participate, or enjoy the music. No auditions. No competitions. Just making music from the heart. Forming the group changed my life. I’m really working hard to spread word of mouth about what we're doing.

Adrienne LaVey, Shayla Nelson, John Costello

EM: Sounds like you’re on a mission.

JC: My goal is to change things for the better and make sure there is more respect in the industry.

EM: This quote from @teatroallaflopera appears on your website: “The People who will ‘Save Opera’ probably aren’t the people that the system has already picked.” Can you comment?

JC: The same people who have been running opera companies and art orgs have been doing so for the last 20-30 years. Why not take a risk? What do we have to lose? They curate the experience for the audience to the point where it’s downright insulting. The audience that comes out to hear opera is interested and intelligent and deserve the full experience of performers who are passionate about singing the material and actually want to be there, not just phoning it in.

EM: You also mention “kicking off the dust, taking risks.” Can you elaborate?

JC: We’re trying to push the medium forward and embrace how people consume content and are informed about music today. Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms are how our society largely communicates. Our goal is to make our music and our movement accessible to everyone. The art form also is stuck in the past and rigid with regards to certain tradition. For example: With classical music you see a high volume of headshots to market events. Who can actually relate to a headshot? It’s not artistic. It’s not human. That’s why we took the time to invest in actual photoshoots with a great artist like Priya Alahan that really capture our spirit as a group.

Shayla Nelson, Adrienne LaVey, John Costello

EM: Tell us about your fantastic event coming up May 9th, “Opera Rebels.” (https://www.belcantoseattle.com/events).

JC: We are excited to sing at the great historic Sunset Hill Community Hall in Seattle, which is where we completed our first photoshoot! 8 different singers, including myself and the great Adrienne LaVey, who was a special guest at our last concert, will be singing with us. We will present a very diverse recital for new and seasoned opera fans featuring French and Italian opera with some musical theater, and some pieces from Russian, Czech and American operas as well! Plus, we will have a raffle giving away prizes created by local musicians, artists and authors. Being an Opera Rebel is taking fate into your own hands, and building your own community of outsiders. This is the second step in that journey for us.

EM: You’ve also been talking to folks in the jazz community and have met everyone from Opera on Tap. Can you give us some details?

JC: The jazz community is strong, and their mentality of just “get up there and play/sing!” has been a huge influence on our project. Their main goal is to bring Opera into the bar and other casual environments. They’ve been doing that here for 15 years! I saw one of their concerts, met the rest of the group and knew that in Bel Canto we had a sister group, a kindred spirit and ally in the fight to make Opera easier to access and bring it back to the audience. Robin Kallsen is a great jazz singer who also trained with my former voice coach in Seattle, the legendary Marianne Weltmann. Robin has been a great supporter of what we are trying to do with our project. Same with other great jazz singers like Kim Maguire and Angela Petrucci.

EM: On the subject of “a community centered around accessible and affordable performances and timeless recordings,” you’ve been gaining quite a presence in that regard. What are some highlights, and where can we find them?

JC: We're live on Spotify! Our website, https://www.belcantoseattle.com/ourmusic, has links to our most recent EP, which features a studio version of the aria Vainement Ma Bien Aimée in a special arrangement by Connor Wier for cello and Piano. The track features myself, Robert Downey of Seattle Symphony fame on cello, and Karin Kajita, who has made quite a name for herself in the jazz scene, on piano. Our first concert from March 8th is up on YouTube in its entirety (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn5fxI3tzhY) and can be found on our website as well!

EM: You’ve come a long way since your low point, picking up momentum as you gain a foothold in your goals. What carries you through when things get tough?

JC: Sometimes it can get really hard juggling this project, while also working a 9-5 day job. What keeps me going are the singers I’ve helped so far, and everyone who’s reached out to me with their stories. When I first conceived this project, I wanted to create the type of opera company that existed when I was in my 20s and trying to find my way and gain experience. I know I’m not alone when I talk to other singers about their struggles. The fact that this has resonated so strongly is the best fuel anyone could ask for.

EM: Any final thoughts?

JC: This project was not founded for one singer, but as a movement for an entire community and beyond while at the same time bringing quality and timeless music, live, and streaming online. Not everyone is able to attend in person and it’s very important that this gorgeous music be able to thrive forever. Unless action is taken to make wholesale changes in the art form, stagnation will continue to dominate the genre. We’re here to change that. And we’re here to stay. For me, this project came together naturally at the right time. I realized my vision was different and I needed to take action to make my dream a reality. If you have a dream, or a passion, don’t wait for permission. We are only given one life on this earth. Live your own life. Live your own dream. Keep going!

EM: Thank you, John, for sharing your unique project with us.

Adrienne LaVey, John Costello, Shayla Nelson

Photo credits: Priya Alahan (photos); Brooke Kunkel (logos)

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