Harlequin Productions to Host 2027 Season Announcement Gala in Olympia
The fundraising event kicks off at Altitude 15 with jazz band Eden Lane before moving to the State Theater.
Harlequin Productions is throwing its Annual Gala and Season Announcement on Saturday, August 1, 2026 - an evening celebrating the theatrical work that Harlequin creates and the community it loves and supports. As has become tradition, Harlequin's annual fundraising gala will be combined with the 2027 Season Announcement.
New this year: the Annual Gala will begin at 6:00 PM at Altitude 15 rather than at the State Theater. Attendees will enjoy a substantial spread from Bite Me Catering and a cash bar offering signature cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks. Entertainment will include live music by award-winning jazz band Eden Lane, an array of silent auction items, and a wine toss.
At 7:30 PM partygoers will proceed to the State Theater, where Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb and Featured Emcee Beth Doglio will present Harlequin's 36th season in a multi-media production spotlighting guest appearances by many of Harlequin's company members, artists and designers.
Harlequin Productions is a professional not-for-profit theater company in Olympia, WA. We seek to invigorate, educate, and empower our community and all people to feel more, think more, play more, and judge less through the mirror of real live theatre.
Harlequin's 2027 Season Announcement Gala
August 1, 2026. Reception begins at 6:00 PM at Altitude 15, with the Season 36 Announcement starting at 7:30 PM in the State Theater
State Theater, 202 4th Avenue East Olympia, WA 98501
Price - $90 General Admission Tickets are $70 for Subscribers with a coupon code
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