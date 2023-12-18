Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Comedy Duo Present A Weekend Of Hilariously Nostalgic Sketch & Spectacle With FRIED GREEN BEACHES

This hysterically nostalgic, 80 minute, pop culture spectacle features sketches, songs, and stories about womanhood, friendship, queerness, and growing up.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre Photo 1 Review: MJ at The Paramount Theatre
Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop Photo 2 Review: FELLOW PASSENGERS from Strawberry Theatre Workshop
Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT Photo 3 Review: THE DINA MARTINA CHRISTMAS SHOW at ACT
BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards December 5th Standings; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musica Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards December 5th Standings; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL Leads Best Musical!

Comedy Duo Present A Weekend Of Hilariously Nostalgic Sketch & Spectacle With FRIED GREEN BEACHES

Comedy Duo Present A Weekend Of Hilariously Nostalgic Sketch & Spectacle With FRIED GREEN BEACHES

Gather your besties, the wind beneath your wings, reconnect old and new friends, and head on over to Theatre off Jackson for a comedy celebration with two of the Emerald City's funniest femmes. The Stay Up Late Show is thrilled to produce in association with Theatre off Jackson- FRIED GREEN BEACHES: A Comedy about a Couple of Gal Pals.

Get ready to be transported through time and tide as comedy duo Rebecca M Davis and Tootsie Spangles skewer and pay homage to the movies and media of the past that left a lasting impression (A League of their Own, Beaches, David Bowie's Pants in Labyrinth). This hysterically nostalgic, 80 minute, pop culture spectacle features sketches, songs, and stories about womanhood, friendship, queerness, and growing up. Tickets and info at Click Here

Rebecca M Davis and Tootsie Spangles (executive producer and associate producer, The Stay Up late Show, a Black and queer led theatre org) are fringe theatre co-conspirators, real life friends, queer ladies, writers, and performers. They have over 100 years of experience between them.. probably. They have strong opinions about ice cream cake and if they grew up in the same place- a teacher would have NEVER let them sit together. Recent collaborations include The Fruit Salad Show with the Seattle Public Library and Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot) with West of Lenin and many many variety show/drag/burlesque spectaculars.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Seattle Awards; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S M Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Seattle Awards; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
VIDEO: Watch I Love a Piano from IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
VIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Watch Phillip Attmore, Taryn Darr, and the cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at The 5th Avenue Theatre bring down the house with this tap number here!

3
VIDEO: Watch Love, You Didnt Do Right By Me from IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Ave Photo
VIDEO: Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre

Watch Cayman Ilika perform 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from Irving Berlin's White Christmas at The 5th Avenue Theatre here!

4
QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024 Photo
QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team behind their upcoming play Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue TheatreVIDEO: Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
VIDEO: Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue TheatreVIDEO: Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024
Winter Youth Programs Launched at Seattle OperaWinter Youth Programs Launched at Seattle Opera

Videos

Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch 'I Love a Piano' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre Video
Watch 'Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me' from IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at 5th Avenue Theatre
Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for BLACK NATIVITY at Intiman Theatre
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
Sunset Boulevard in Seattle Sunset Boulevard
Showtunes Theatre (2/03-2/11)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Seattle My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (4/02-4/07)
Strong Waters in Seattle Strong Waters
Global Works (1/13-2/04)
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 in Seattle A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
Tacoma Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER in Seattle RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
Tacoma Little Theatre (12/08-12/31)
An Improvised Christmas Carol in Seattle An Improvised Christmas Carol
Unexpected Productions (11/24-12/23)
RENT in Seattle RENT
Tacoma Little Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Fellow Passengers in Seattle Fellow Passengers
12th Avenue Arts (12/01-12/23)
House of Hearts in Seattle House of Hearts
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (1/11-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You