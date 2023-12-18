Comedy Duo Present A Weekend Of Hilariously Nostalgic Sketch & Spectacle With FRIED GREEN BEACHES

Gather your besties, the wind beneath your wings, reconnect old and new friends, and head on over to Theatre off Jackson for a comedy celebration with two of the Emerald City's funniest femmes. The Stay Up Late Show is thrilled to produce in association with Theatre off Jackson- FRIED GREEN BEACHES: A Comedy about a Couple of Gal Pals.

Get ready to be transported through time and tide as comedy duo Rebecca M Davis and Tootsie Spangles skewer and pay homage to the movies and media of the past that left a lasting impression (A League of their Own, Beaches, David Bowie's Pants in Labyrinth). This hysterically nostalgic, 80 minute, pop culture spectacle features sketches, songs, and stories about womanhood, friendship, queerness, and growing up. Tickets and info at Click Here

Rebecca M Davis and Tootsie Spangles (executive producer and associate producer, The Stay Up late Show, a Black and queer led theatre org) are fringe theatre co-conspirators, real life friends, queer ladies, writers, and performers. They have over 100 years of experience between them.. probably. They have strong opinions about ice cream cake and if they grew up in the same place- a teacher would have NEVER let them sit together. Recent collaborations include The Fruit Salad Show with the Seattle Public Library and Shakespeare in the Park(ing Lot) with West of Lenin and many many variety show/drag/burlesque spectaculars.