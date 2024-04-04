Blue Hour Theatre Group to Present World Premiere Of THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL (a Bubonic Comedy)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Hour Theatre Group will present the world premiere of "The Plague Master General (a bubonic comedy)," by Seattle playwright Greg LoProto. This highly anticipated production opens at West of Lenin in Fremont for a limited run, April 12-27.

"The Plague Master General" transports audiences to 14th-century England as a deadly plague no one understands engulfs Europe. Thankfully, they've found someone who's going to cure it. Is he a doctor? A scholar? A debonair hero with charisma and can-do spirit? Absolutely not. But thanks to a powerful baron, a terrifying baroness, and a doctor-priest who couldn't be bothered, our "hero" now has a life-or-death responsibility for which he is entirely unqualified.

This dark comedy mashes "The Crucible" with Monty Python to explore how one governing body handles, mishandles, and ignores an obvious and impending public health crisis. It also delves into the dangers of hubris, apathy, blind faith in the healing power of leeches - and the all-too-real environmental and social injustices that have shaped our current world during the ongoing pandemic.

As Blue Hour Theatre Group gears up for this production (its 3rd since 2019), it remains committed to its mission with "The Plague Master General", tackling pressing themes such as the inequitable availability of resources, and the challenges of surviving in a hostile climate (both natural and political). "This new play is a great fit for Blue Hour because it raises so many important questions while also making audiences laugh," said Co-Founder Brian Brooks.

Featuring an ensemble of six actors (Jill Faulk, Annie St John, Jeremy Radick, Ellen Dessler Smith, Brian Brooks, and Sara Schweid) juggling nearly 30 roles, this show takes audiences from the hilarious to the grotesque for an evocative and thought-provoking night at the theater.

For full details, tickets, and cast bios visit bluehourtheatre.com.

Performance Details:

"The Plague Master General (a bubonic comedy)"

April 12-27

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm | 2 pm Matinees on April 20 and 27

West of Lenin (203 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103)

Tickets: Suggested $25 (with PWYC options) | TeenTix members $5

Full details and tickets: bluehourtheatre.com

Starring Jill Faulk, Annie St John, Jeremy Radick, Ellen Dessler Smith, Brian Brooks, and Sara Schweid

Written and Directed by Greg LoProto

Lighting Design: Chris Ertel; Costume Design: Katie Wallace; Props Design: John Dugaw: Sound Design: Brian Brooks: Scenic & Graphic Design: Cat Brooks; Stage Manager: Christy Mooers; Assistant Stage Manager: Brittany Lael.