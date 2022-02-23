AUDIENCE UNEXPECTED Opens At Unexpected Productions This Week

Audience Unexpected is spontaneous, entertaining, and hilarious -- and it all starts with the audience suggestions. From there, nobody, including our professional improvisers, knows what will happen next. What would it be like to see your life experience performed as a musical or in the style of a film noir, a YouTube "How to" video, or a Disney live-action movie? Come be a part of ... Audience Unexpected!

The show opens February 25th and runs every Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 PM PT, live at Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, in Pike Place Market. Through March 26th.

"I always love hearing the different stories and experiences from our audience. I also have so much fun improvising with styles of film, theater, tv, music, and dance. Playing in styles is something that I think we excel in at Unexpected Productions. I love seeing the new and different styles that the players or bringing to the show, " explained Laurel Ryan, the show's creator, and director.

The audience can expect to be raising their hands a lot and interact with the improvisers. "They can expect a pu pu platter or appetizer sampler of improvised scenes in varying genres and styles. Just a little taste of the full range of subgenres out there, so that there is something for everyone," said Ryan.

The first run of Audience Unexpected ran in 2020 right before the beginning of the pandemic. "I was surprised by the last run how uplifting it was for both the audience and the players. There is a component of getting a suggestion from the audience which involves a player sharing a truth about themselves and then audience members who share that truth raise their hands and we will get the scene suggestion from that subset. It felt great for everyone to find those points of connection that we would have never discovered in a typical improv or staged show, she explained.

For this run, Ryan incorporated a "fail hour" in rehearsals - where the improvisers tried scenes in new-to-us/new-to-the-UP-stage styles. "We had scenes in the style of ASMR, TikTok videos, Peloton exercise video, YouTube conspiracy video, and many more theatrical, non-social media styles. We also started incorporating the green screen. Audiences may or may not see that being used if they come to see a show," she said.

"We finished the last run of Audience Unexpected as the pandemic was starting to shut down businesses in early March 2020; I think our last show had 10 fearless people in the audience who loved it. Now we're bringing it back as the pandemic is hopefully on a downturn. I'm hopeful it will be unintentional bookends to COVID-19 - - a bookendemic," concluded Ryan.

Tickets: $20 online, $25 at the door

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/207413879497