YOAH by Cirquework to Return to Underbelly Circus Hub at Edinburgh Fringe

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Japanese contemporary circus company, Cirquework, are set to make their UK return with YOAH at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Bringing together jaw-dropping physicality with breath-taking digital effects, YOAH will take over Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows at The LaFayette from 7th to 29th August at 20:40. Tickets are on sale now.

Founded in 2021, A contemporary circus company from Japan, Cirquework has broken into the industry bringing a new style of circus. In this hour-long show, Yoah exhibits a new genre of circus, combining aerial and acrobatic stunts with a modern display of light and sound to create an unmissable Japanese circus experience! This electrifying fusion of acrobatics, digital visuals and electro-Japanese sound promises a circus experience like no other.

As the new flag bearer of contemporary Japanese circus, Cirquework is a creation by a group of young artists active in Japan and all over the world. By combining acrobatics, dance, music, lighting and visual effects, the company pursues a unique form of entertainment that is full of originality and innovation.

“YOAH,” is a mesmerising blend of acrobatics and visual artistry, transporting audiences into a fantastical world of imagination. The story follows a young dreamer named Yoah, who embarks on an extraordinary journey through an enchanted realm. The show follows aerial artist Tsumugi Masui in the titular role of Yoah in a storyline that focuses on themes of fear and hope. The incredible score features a blend of natural water sounds, traditional Japanese drumming and both classical and electronic music. With all of these factors working in unison the final product is one of great beauty and emotional meaning. Kazuaki Matsumoto is at the front of the company as the production director with artistic director Mochizuki Yusaku.

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