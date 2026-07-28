WOLF by CIRCA to Return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Director Yaron Lifschitz leads the acrobatic company at The Lafayette, Underbelly Circus Hub.
The pack is back. After sold-out shows and rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe 2025, award-winning circus company Circa will return with Wolf. Performances will run 7th – 29th August.
Wolf is a gasp-inducing acrobatic thrill ride. Clad in designer Libby McDonnell's form-hugging costumes and set to DJ Ori Lichtik's relentless primal rhythms, ten extraordinary Circa artists grasp, tear, climb, leap and balance with fierce abandon. With spectacular lifts, jumps and aerials, the cast is transformed into the most animalistic versions of themselves.
For Director Yaron Lifschitz, the wolf is a symbol of our untameable selves: liberating, anarchic and savage. In two contrasting acts, the wolves evolve from disruptive forces of chaos into a ferocious pack whose intense choreographies overflow with raw energy and astounding physicality.
Since breaking box office records at The Chamäleon in Berlin in 2024, Circa: Wolf has captivated audiences across the world. As Festmag put it, "Circa show yet again that they can deliver spectacular circus with real emotional heft."
Yaron Lifschitz, Circa Artistic Director said: “Wolf is a savage, thrilling ride, a fierce maelstrom of acrobatic bodies. The way they hold, the way they crash and connect. Circus can move you and be a powerful, emotional medium…Wolf is that distilled and clarified.”
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