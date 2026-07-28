VINCENT VAN GOGH: BETWEEN WORLDS to Receive First English Translation at Edinburgh Fringe

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INCENT van GOGH: BETWEEN WORLDS is an evocative new theatrical experience inspired by the artist's letters, inner life and enduring legacy. Blending live music, vivid imagery and layered storytelling, the production offers an intimate portrait of a visionary who found beauty and transcendence where others saw only madness. Drawing directly from Van Gogh's writings, the show explores the emotional intensity, tenderness and spiritual searching that shaped both the man and his art. Performances will run 6th - 30th Aug.

Moving through shifting landscapes of memory, colour and sound, VINCENT van GOGH: BETWEEN WORLDS asks a provocative question: what if Vincent van Gogh was never 'broken' at all, but simply saw and felt the world too deeply?

Writer and director Paola Veneto said: “This story, which I first told fifteen years ago, after collaborating on the writing of the book from which the script is adapted, emerged powerfully from the desire to portray the condition of the artist Vincent van Gogh as an emblem of the true artist's struggle: one who often cannot find his place in the world despite possessing something extraordinary to communicate. What I seek to do through Vincent's story is to grant him his rightful place in the world, and between worlds. Not only Vincent's own world, but also that of philosophers such as Sartre and dramaturg Antonin Artaud who were profoundly fascinated by Vincent.”

Far from the myth of the tortured genius, the production reveals a profoundly sensitive man searching for truth, connection and acceptance in a world that often failed to understand him. Through haunting visual design and live performance, audiences are immersed in Vincent's inner universe, one illuminated by longing, compassion and extraordinary perception.

Praised for its emotional resonance and haunting beauty, VINCENT van GOGH: BETWEEN WORLDS bridges Vincent's century and our own, speaking powerfully to anyone who has ever felt isolated, misunderstood or out of place.

In an age increasingly shaped by conversations around mental health, creativity and belonging, the production offers a compassionate and deeply contemporary re-examination of one of history's most iconic artists.

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