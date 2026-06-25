TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Keith Alessi will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the fourth consecutive year with his acclaimed solo show Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life, performing August 6-31 at Summerhall's Tech Cube Zero.

Written by and starring Alessi, the autobiographical production chronicles his journey from the corporate world to pursuing his passion for the banjo after receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. Blending storytelling, humor, and live banjo music, the show explores resilience, second chances, and the healing power of the arts.

Since its premiere in 2018, Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life has toured internationally throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, earning critical acclaim while raising more than $1.2 million CAD for cancer and theatre charities through the donation of 100 percent of ticket sales. This year's Edinburgh Fringe engagement will continue that tradition, with all ticket proceeds benefiting Summerhall Arts.

"I am delighted to be able to support the great work being done by the folks at Summerhall," said Alessi. "Edinburgh holds a special place in my heart and this venue is the perfect place for us to present our show. We hope that the money we can raise in ticket sales will have a meaningful impact."

Directed and produced by Erika Conway, the production has earned praise including "Storytelling at its best!" from Playbill, while the British Theatre Guide hailed it as "A sold-out Fringe classic!" The show was also selected as Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe in 2023.

Performance Information

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life runs August 6-31 at 11:40 a.m. at Tech Cube Zero, Summerhall. The performance runs approximately 70 minutes and contains discussions of cancer and other potentially distressing themes.

Keith Alessi is a former public company CEO who led businesses in both Canada and the United States before turning to the stage. A dual Canadian-American citizen, he is a certified public accountant, earned his MBA from the University of Michigan, and has served as a college professor, entrepreneur, and board member for numerous corporations and charitable organizations. He has toured Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life internationally since 2018.

Director and producer Erika Conway is a Canadian actress, writer, and producer with more than 30 years of experience in theatre, film, and television. In addition to creating and producing her own one-woman show, Conway has spent 15 years as a yoga and meditation teacher and now helps others discover their authentic voices through storytelling.

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