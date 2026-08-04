THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD Will Come to Edinburgh Fringe

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Seasoned US performer Deborah Unger will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut with a deeply personal and universally relatable piece in which she invites audiences into the lifelong battle and posthumous reconciliation with her mother. Blending humor and heartbreak, Unger's journey explores the unspoken dynamics of mother-daughter relationships. As Mom gets to speak her peace as well–albeit from the grave–the play transforms into a moving meditation on love, understanding, and letting go.

Performances of The Longer My Mother Is Dead The More I Like Her will run 7 – 29 August – 12.30.

Deborah is an Army brat, born and raised. Rough and brusque? So what? She's the kind of gal you want with you when it all goes wrong—because rough and brusque go a long way to protect you when bad things happen.

Deborah Unger's career spans film (Motherless Brooklyn, Birdman), television (Gotham, Orange Is the New Black), and theater. Her decades of storytelling culminate in this work—a creative endeavor 15 years in the making.

Her artistic journey has been as dynamic as it is enduring. She began her career with dreams of musical comedy stardom, crafting and performing cabaret shows in the vibrant Village scene. From there, she transitioned to film and television, debuting in Ragtime and continuing with roles in 911: Lone Star, FBI: Most Wanted, and her personal favorite, Olga, the Penguin's Russian maid in Gotham. Her film credits include acclaimed projects such as Motherless Brooklyn, Eighth Grade, and the Oscar-winning Birdman.

Now, Deborah has returned to her theatre roots with The Longer My Mother is Dead the More I Like Her. Fifteen years in the making (with a healthy dose of self-therapy along the way). After its successful debut at the Spark Theatre Festival and The Flea Theatre off-Broadway, here she is in Edinburgh to bare all.

For over 25 years Fringe Management have produced over 125 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founding producers of The Pajama Men and have presented the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend Harry Shearer to Edinburgh Fringe audiences. They won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt. Their production of Blood of the Lamb won the Critics Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.

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