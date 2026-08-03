EDINBURGH 2026: JESS FUCHS Q&A

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BWW catches up with Jess Fuchs to chat about bringing Feral to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Feral.

Feral is an energetic, playful hour of stand up about the time I went on a girls’ trip to Ireland to escape my problems… and instead broke my coccyx on the Cliffs of Moher. It’s punchy storytelling and relatable observations, with crowd work as the little cherry on top.

As this is your debut full Fringe run, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

Every comedian, tech, and Edinburgh local I speak to gives me little nuggets of advice, warnings, or encouragement.

So I’m definitely forming a picture of what to expect… it just looks like something Picasso painted. Weird shapes, everything’s slightly misaligned, and I’m tilting my head going, ‘WTF could this be?’.

How did you break your bum bone?!

The first mistake was listening to my friend Grace, who is a chronic underthinker. She said it’d be “fun” to go on a hike we were wildly unprepared for.

The second mistake (or more accurately, misstep) was slipping on a muddy rock, going completely horizontal, and landing so hard I basically absorbed the rock into my undercarriage.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who wants a big, ridiculous hour of comedy. But, I can’t deny, I have a specific soft spot for:

● Groups of girls who walk into a quiet restaurant and immediately raise the decibels by about 200%

● Gays of every variety

● Girls with tote-bag-carrying boyfriends who love a little activity

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I love talking about the parts of life that feel like you’re probably not supposed to say out loud. The kind of thoughts that come out at 2am when you’re sitting around a table with your friends, absolutely yapping. I want people to leave feeling like they got a version of the show that only existed because they were there. That’s why I love crowd work! It makes every show feel unique to that audience. Mostly, I just want people to leave feeling lighter… and slightly out of breath from laughing.

Jess Fuchs: Feral is at Edfringe from 5-30 August

Photo credit: Chris Hillary

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