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THE KOBOLD SHOW! to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With International Cast

THE KOBOLD SHOW! will play Gilded Balloon Patter House, featuring Isabella Greathouse and an award-winning ensemble.

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage THE KOBOLD SHOW! to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With International Cast

The Kobold Show! has announced its cast and creative team ahead of the production's run at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Presented by Durnmoose Entertainment and Xandra Abney, the five-clown adventure follows a band of kobolds on a quest celebrating community, collaboration, and embracing one's inner oddball. The production will play Gilded Balloon Patter House – Coorie from August 5-31, with previews on August 5 and 6.

Originally conceived by David Andrew Laws with creative input from Xandra Abney, The Kobold Show! premiered at the 2025 NYC Fringe Festival, where it received the Best Ensemble award.

The Edinburgh cast features Teddy Kaspersen as Flugnor the Grugrank, Isabella Greathouse reprising her original role as Marvish Blatt, Robbie Smith as Corey, Sevrin Willinder as Trindleshanks Jr., and Esme Wells as Peranthany Boneblood.

The production is directed by David Andrew Laws, CEO of Durnmoose Entertainment and founding artistic director of Hamlet Isn't Dead. Xandra Abney, managing partner of Durnmoose Entertainment, serves as executive producer.

Performance Schedule

The Kobold Show! will play Gilded Balloon Patter House – Coorie (Venue 24), 3 Chambers Street, Edinburgh, with previews August 5-6 and regular performances August 7-31, 2026 (excluding August 12 and August 26) at 11:40 a.m. Running time is 60 minutes.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 0131 622 6552 or visit the Gilded Balloon website.







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