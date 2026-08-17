EDINBURGH 2026: Review: JULIAN CLARY: FULLY DIALATED, Assembly
Julian Clary: Fully Dialated runs at Edfringe until 23 August
Fully Dialated is the new hour-long show from comedian Julian Clary and it marks his return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after seventeen years.
“Are you ready for some filth?” is a bold introduction at 5.30 in the very early evening. Clary delivers as he interacts with the audience, making suggestive comments and innuendo.
The mission with Fully Diallated is to be himself and to open up to the audience. There are some showbiz anecdotes and it’s all very jolly and amusing. The real heart of the show is when he delves a bit deeper and talks about his partner Christopher who passed away in the early 90s. It’s extremely moving and definitely fits with the mission of this show to let us get to know Clary a bit better.
This particular performance was Clary’s third of the run and there’s an assistant side stage with a script offering prompts. The frequent need for reminders of where he was in the show interrupted the momentum of the storytelling, though he did get more into the swing of things in the second half.
Fully Dialated is a filth-soaked hour of comedy that delves into the personal life of Julian Clary and it went down a treat with his adoring audience.
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