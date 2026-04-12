Review: UN-EXPECTING, Oran Mor

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Un-Expecting is a new play by Nathan Scott-Dunn and directed by Edoardo Berto.

Young strangers Jess (Cindy Awor) and Scott (Cristian Ortega) meet in a nightclub the summer between finishing school and going to university. They go home together and a couple of months later they discover the consequences of their drunken encounter.

Scott is a promising musician with a placement at a conservatoire in London, and Jess has her own career path ahead with her own university course. She decides to keep the baby and the pair have to work out what this change in plan means for their own lives.

Nathan Scott-Dunn’s script is a lyrical, poetic dream. The two performers are fantastic and a joy to watch as they rattle through this piece with a youthful energy.

Scott’s own father left when he was six so he’s determined to be there for his baby but it’s not easy when he’s so far away. It’s a realistic portrayal that doesn’t lean into the fairytale ending and presents many of the harsh realities of young parenthood.

Reader Reviews

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