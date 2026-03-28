Review: SUSIE MCCABE: COMING OF RAGE, King's Theatre

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Susie McCabe debuted her new show Coming of Rage at the King’s Theatre as part of the 2026 Glasgow International Comedy Festival. Having performed a run at the King’s for the last few years in March, it's starting to feel a bit like an annual catch-up with an old pal, and Susie McCabe has a lot to fill us in on...

This is the show that McCabe has been dying to do. She’s furious, and she wants to explain why. Is it the state of the world? Menopause? Her personal life? Yes to all of the above. Last year’s show, Best Behaviour, centred around the heart attack she experienced 18 months ago, and things have taken a bit of a turn since our last update.

McCabe is a skilled storyteller who has crafted an incredibly polished show. Loaded with personal anecdotes, social commentary, and packed with consistent laughs, it's a whirlwind 1 hour 40 minutes of comedy.

After the breakdown of her second marriage, Susie McCabe moved in with her happily married friends and was pushed into the world of online dating. While online dating disasters aren’t new to standup, they’re new to McCabe who has been in long term relationships since the mid 90’s and she has a unique perspective on them.

Nobody is safe as she reels off her annoyances with both Baby Boomers and Gen Z, but her argument is so solid that it would be difficult for anyone to disagree. The show is brilliantly tied together with clear throughlines that prompt proper, big laughs from start to finish.

Reader Reviews

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