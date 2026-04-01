Review: SAILMAKER, The Gaiety

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First performed in 1982, Alan Spence’s play Sailmaker has been revived for a new Scottish tour, directed by Liz Carruthers.

Set in 1960s Glasgow, Alec (Alexander Tait) is a child when his mother passes away, news that is delivered bluntly by his father, Davie (Andy Clark). His life is changed forever as it is just the two of them from now on, and Davie’s plan for coping with their loss is to keep as busy as possible so he doesn’t really think about it.

A sailmaker by trade, Davie flits between different jobs as there is no longer a demand for his skill. When Alec finds a wooden boat, his father promises to make him a sail for it but something always gets in the way.

Sailmaker is a fascinating look at male connection at this time. Alec is more in touch with his emotions than his father and this is clear when he spends time with his cousin Ian (Lewis Kerr). The two youngsters are so open with each other and visibly caring, which is a stark contrast to Davie’s own approach to his son. He’s not a bad parent; he just isn’t coping.

There are strong performances across the board here, with Paul J Corrigan also appearing as Alec’s uncle Billy. The cast of four are throughly gripping to watch and bring real emotion to the piece.

Alec has a difficult childhood with his father’s gambling habits, the loss of his mother and having to take on adult responsibilities but something about this production stops it from being some sort of misery-fest. There’s joy in his relationship with Ian and his uncle Billy and Kerr and Corrigan give us some insight into what a father/son dynamic could look like.

Sailmaker is a wonderful piece of theatre brought to life by truly fantastic performances.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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