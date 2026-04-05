Review: OUTSKIRTS, Oran Mor

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Outskirts is a new musical comedy written by Bethany Tennick and directed by Steve Lauder-Russell.

Margaret (Shona White) looks a bit out of place in this run-down but still sparkly gay bar in Glasgow. She’s identified immediately by bartender Dove (Rose Graham) as new to both this establishment and gay bars in general.

Dove isn’t overly friendly towards her, and it takes the introduction of her best friend Si (Jake Stephen), to warm things up between them. The three of them confide in each other about their lives and various heartbreaks, punctuated with upbeat songs. It doesn’t quite work as a musical and the songs feel intrusive and don’t add much to the story.

Margaret is a workaholic whose family she dedicated most of her life to have moved to the other side of the world. Dove is heartbroken over splitting up with her girlfriend and Si remains mostly cheery but admits to struggling with loneliness. The chatter between them is at times stilted but well-intentioned.

There are some laughs to be had as the unlikely trio try their hand at a bit of spell casting, and decent performances make for a watchable hour.

Reader Reviews

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