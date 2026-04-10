Review: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Citizens Theatre

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I, Daniel Blake is a play that has been adapted by Dave Johns, the original star of the 2016 film of the same name and is presented by Northern Stage in association with Leeds Playhouse.

Dan (Micky Cochrane) is a middle-aged man who has recently suffered a heart attack and has been instructed by his doctor that he can’t work. Having worked all his days, he’s new to the world of benefits and red tape but everything seems to be too rigid. His health condition, even though he has evidence from an actual doctor, “doesn’t qualify” him for disability benefits due to their point scoring system. Dan is now forced to show evidence of having applied for work he wouldn’t be able to do even if successful.

At the job centre, he meets single mum Katie (Jessica Johnson) and her young daughter Daisy (Jodie Wild), who have been moved from London to Newcastle due to a lack of available social housing where they’re from. The new home isn’t in great condition, and there’s no balance in the top up meter that Katie has no money to put in. Due to getting an overnight bus to move to her new home she’s late for her appointment which means she will be sanctioned and has no money to feed herself and her daughter.

What I, Daniel Blake, highlights alongside the failings of the benefits system is the human connection in the community. They provide support to each other with the little that they have, feeding neighbours when they don’t have enough for themselves. The compassion shown by these people who are struggling is incredibly moving to see.

It’s not an easy watch and there are so many gut-wrenching moments when you become so quickly invested in these characters’ stories. The performances are wonderful throughout, making this a very engaging experience.

I, Daniel Blake is an emotional but necessary watch and an incredibly human piece of theatre.

Reader Reviews

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