Len Pennie and BAFTA-winning composer Paul Leonard-Morgan is set to tour venues across Scotland this summer for the first time, celebrating the release of their new album, Delusions. A breathtaking collaboration between acclaimed poetand BAFTA-winning composeris set to tour venues across Scotland this summer for the first time, celebrating the release of their new album,

Having teamed up to premiere the genre-defying body of work at Celtic Connections at the start of the year, the unlikely Scottish pair will release the album in full on 21 August, and are hitting the road to bring the spine-tingling record to new audiences.

Between 20 – 27 August 2026, Len and Paul will be in Glasgow to officially launch the album, followed by Greenock, Stirling, Findhorn and finally the capital, for a special Edinburgh International Book Festival appearance.

Delusions blends Len's powerful poetry and spoken word with Paul's soaring sounds, tackling themes of love, loss, wonder and rage.

With Len's spoken word and Paul on piano and electronics, they will be joined by an acclaimed string quintet which comprises the likes of cellist Su-a Lee and violinist Greg Lawson.

Len Pennie is one of Scotland's most vital contemporary poets, while Paul Leonard-Morgan is a renowned Scottish composer whose work spans concert music, theatre, film, television and interactive media. The project is a convergence of two artists redefining contemporary Scottish art for a global audience.is one of Scotland's most vital contemporary poets, whileis a renowned Scottish composer whose work spans concert music, theatre, film, television and interactive media.

The album has been made entirely in Scotland and using homegrown talent throughout the process, from recording, mixing and mastering to touring and release.

Paul Leonard-Morgan said: "The premiere of Delusions earlier this year was so warmly received that we just had to take this special show to venues around Scotland. To see and feel people connecting with words and music Len and I had brought to life in a live setting was so memorable and we can't wait to share it with new audiences. The project really celebrates the best of Scottish talent and the unsung heroes of our incredible music scene and industry pipeline. We're also delighted to be sharing the stage with a fantastic quintet of Scottish players who will bring this contemporary collaboration of spoken word and classical scores to life." "The premiere ofearlier this year was so warmly received that we just had to take this special show to venues around Scotland. To see and feel people connecting with words and music Len and I had brought to life in a live setting was so memorable and we can't wait to share it with new audiences. The project really celebrates the best of Scottish talent and the unsung heroes of our incredible music scene and industry pipeline. We're also delighted to be sharing the stage with a fantastic quintet of Scottish players who will bring this contemporary collaboration of spoken word and classical scores to life."

Len Pennie said: "Delusions is the first project I've done where my words have been paired with music, and bringing that to the stage was such a beautiful experience, so I am very excited to be embarking on this mini Scottish tour! The power words have to move, inspire, anger and excite us never ceases to amaze me and adding Paul's live piano and electronica along with strings heightens the experience of performance for me. There was such a beautiful energy in the room when we performed this the first time round at Celtic Connections. I'm so excited to be stepping back into that space and to be doing what we love in different spaces around the country."

Len is one of Scotland's most vital contemporary poets. Her work champions minority languages, gives voice to survivors of domestic abuse, and challenges the stigma surrounding mental illness. Both of her bestselling poetry collections, poyums and poyums annaw, reached The Sunday Times charts, with poyums earning the Discover Award at the 2025 British Book Awards. She shares her work with a social media audience of more than 1.3 million.

Known for seamlessly blending orchestral writing with electronics, Paul is one of today's most in-demand soundtrack composers in Hollywood and beyond. His credits include Dredd, Limitless, Tales from the Loop, Pretty Lethal, multiple collaborations with Philip Glass and the video game Cyberpunk 2077. He has been honored with a BAFTA Award, as well as Emmy, Ivor Novello , and World Soundtrack Award nominations, and worked with artists including No Doubt, Simple Minds, Texas, Mogwai, Isobel Campbell and Snow Patrol with commissions from the National Theatre of Scotland and the BBC SSO. His first ballet commission, by The National Ballet Of Canada, will premiere in September this year.

Delusions tours Scotland from 20 – 27 August 2026. For tickets visit . tours Scotland from. For tickets visit www.paulleonardmorgan.com

The album is out 21 August, and available on vinyl from Last Night From Glasgow on 21 September.