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Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal

The production will tour Scotland from 24 April to 10 June 2026.

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All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for the new play Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In.  This new production from the National Theatre of Scotland and Tron Theatre Company tells the story of the landmark industrial action, the 1981 Lee Jeans Factory sit-in. Check out the photos below!

The full cast is Aron Dochard, Jo Freer, Madeline Grieve, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes and Shonagh Murray as the Performing Musical Director.

Written by Frances Poet and directed by Jemima Levick, from an idea conceived by Paul English and Frances Poet, the play opens at the Tron Theatre on Tuesday 28 April 2026 before touring to Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh, St Andrews, Peebles, Mull, Inverness, Cumbernauld and concluding at the Beacon Arts Centre in the Greenock, the town where the sit-in happened.

A call out was issued on the 45th anniversary of the occupation encouraging ex-factory workers or representative family members to come forward so they can be honoured in the new production.

Photo Credit: Julie Howden

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Chiara Sparkes and Jo Freer

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Chiara Sparkes

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jo Freer

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jo Freer, Aron Dochard and Hannah Jarrett-Scott

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Madeline Grieve

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Shonagh Murray

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Chiara Sparkes

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Aron Dochard and Madeline Grieve

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jo Freer

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes, Jo Freer and Aron Dochard

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jo Freer and Aron Dochard

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jo Freer and Jemima Levick

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Chiara Sparkes, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Jo Freer and Aron Dochard

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Jo Freer

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Shonagh Murray, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes, Aron Dochard and Madeline Grieve

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Shonagh Murray

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Aron Dochard

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Chiara Sparkes

Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal Image
Jemima Levick








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