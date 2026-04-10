Photos: STAND & DELIVER: THE LEE JEANS SIT-IN in Rehearsal
The production will tour Scotland from 24 April to 10 June 2026.
All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for the new play Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In. This new production from the National Theatre of Scotland and Tron Theatre Company tells the story of the landmark industrial action, the 1981 Lee Jeans Factory sit-in. Check out the photos below!
The full cast is Aron Dochard, Jo Freer, Madeline Grieve, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes and Shonagh Murray as the Performing Musical Director.
Written by Frances Poet and directed by Jemima Levick, from an idea conceived by Paul English and Frances Poet, the play opens at the Tron Theatre on Tuesday 28 April 2026 before touring to Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh, St Andrews, Peebles, Mull, Inverness, Cumbernauld and concluding at the Beacon Arts Centre in the Greenock, the town where the sit-in happened.
A call out was issued on the 45th anniversary of the occupation encouraging ex-factory workers or representative family members to come forward so they can be honoured in the new production.
Photo Credit: Julie Howden
Chiara Sparkes and Jo Freer
Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Chiara Sparkes
Jo Freer, Aron Dochard and Hannah Jarrett-Scott
Madeline Grieve
Shonagh Murray
Chiara Sparkes
Aron Dochard and Madeline Grieve
Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes, Jo Freer and Aron Dochard
Jo Freer and Aron Dochard
Jo Freer and Jemima Levick
Chiara Sparkes, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Jo Freer and Aron Dochard
Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Jo Freer
Shonagh Murray, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Chiara Sparkes, Aron Dochard and Madeline Grieve
Shonagh Murray
Aron Dochard
Chiara Sparkes
Jemima Levick
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