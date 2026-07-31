Photos: LINUS KARP WAS HIT WITH AN UMBRELLA at the Park Theatre

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All new photos have been released from Linus Karp's new solo show Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella, following a completely sold-out preview run at London's Park Theatre, ahead of the production's world premiere at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Check out the photos below!

Presented by Awkward Prods, Eric Kuhn Productions, Side Hustle Productions, Daddy's Money and David Tao, the show played at Park Theatre from 23-25 July before heading to Underbelly Bristo Square, where it runs from 5-30 August (excluding 18 August).

Written and performed by Linus Karp, Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella marks the first time Awkward Prods have created a production based on a true story. Inspired by the homophobic attack Karp experienced in Soho, London, in July 2024, the show explores the aftermath of hate crime through the company's distinctive blend of storytelling, theatrical invention and dark humour.

Developed with dramaturgy from Olivier Award nominee Haley McGee and creative support from Joseph Martin, the production follows Awkward Prods' previous successes including Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and The Fit Prince.

The cast and creative team for Linus Karp Was Hit With An Umbrella includes co-directors Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, with the production produced by Awkward Prods, Side Hustle, Eric Kuhn, Daddy’s Money and David Tao. Joseph Martin also serves as stage manager and performs Sandra the Puppet, while Haley McGee is the dramaturg. James Appleby for Appleby Technical serves as lighting designer, Kate Marlais is the composer and sound designer, and Damien Stanton is the set designer, with Henry Anderson as design assistant. Acer Smith handles QLab programming, Connor Divers serves as lighting programmer, and Billy Highfield and Chris Darby handle LED installation. Sam Carlyle is the choreographer, while Wes Maddocks designed the merchandise and composed the trial jingle. Lucia Rimini provides additional costume design, Dave Bird is the poster photographer, Jedly Design handles graphic design, Anna Clare Photography is responsible for in-show photography, and Hugh Purves serves as puppet designer.

Photo Credit: Dann With A Camera

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