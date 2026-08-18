Photos: BONE CHINA — A Gothic Chinese Opera At Edinburgh Fringe

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Jingkun Chinese Arts has releaed photos of Bone China , an original Gothic Chinese Opera, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026.

Bone China fuses the aesthetics of traditional Chinese opera - water sleeves, face-changing, and fire-breathing - with the dark storytelling of European Gothic fairy tale. Drawing on the classical Chinese opera The Black Basin and The Brothers Grimm tale The Robber Bridegroom, the production follows a woman silenced and objectified, whose journey through betrayal and injustice becomes a hard-won reclaiming of her own voice.

Told across five scenes - The Murder, Among the Shades, The Tidings of Death, The Theft, and Vindication - the piece explores what lies beneath a beautiful surface, and how a woman once denied a voice finally claims one.

The score is rooted entirely in traditional Peking opera, with professional jinghu and yueqin musicians recording the live accompaniment, and vocal writing spanning styles including xipi, nanbangzi and erhuang, set against traditional percussion (gong, clappers, cymbals). The cast draws on opera's classical role types - qingyi (the elegant young woman), laosheng (the wise older man), laodan (the elder woman) and chou (the clown) - each with its own vocal register and physical vocabulary. Face-changing (bianlian), a technique borrowed from Sichuan opera, appears alongside water sleeves and fire-breathing. The East-meets-West quality of the piece lies less in the music than in the encounter itself: a wholly Chinese performance tradition used to tell a Western Gothic tale.

Bone China had its first outing at the Langton Green Festival in July 2026, staged then in hanfu costume, where it drew warm responses from audiences who stayed to speak with the cast after the show. The Edinburgh run marks a significant step forward for the production, appearing for the first time in full traditional opera costume, live vocal styles and percussion accompaniment.

"We wanted to use the language of traditional Chinese opera, combined with contemporary theatre techniques, to give both Western and Chinese audiences something they haven't experienced before," says director Charlie (Bocong) Yuan.

Bone China is performed by He Wei, Tian Fang, Yao Zehao, Charlie Yuan and Zeng Jingyi.

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