OVERTONE to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe With River City Stars

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Scottish actors Claire Dargo and Scott Fletcher, both widely recognised for their roles in River City, will star in the world premiere of Overtone, the powerful new play from Fringe First award-winning theatre-maker Tom Brennan (Education, Education, Education, Fringe First Award-winning; Last of the Pelican Daughters, Winner of Pleasance Indie’s Best Theatre production) and double Fringe First winners The North Wall. Overtone is an unflinching new play about love, memory and the relationships that shape us. Performances will run 5-30 August.

Dargo is well known to audiences for playing Karen Connolly in River City. Her theatre credits have seen her double nominated by The Stage Awards for roles in Thread (Nutshell Theatre, Assembly St Mark’s) and Crush (Iron Shoes, Underbelly). She has worked with venues including the National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep, Citizens Theatre and Perth Theatre, alongside appearing in Shetland, Doctors, Catastrophe and the forthcoming BBC drama The Ridge.

Joining her is Scottish stage and screen actor Fletcher, best known for playing Angus in River City. He has also appeared in Still Game, Taggart, Outlander, The Nest and numerous productions for the National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep and the Citizens Theatre. He returns to the Fringe having appeared in the original Edinburgh Fringe production of Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair’s acclaimed Square Go.

When two teenagers meet after choir practice, they begin the most important relationship of their lives. Many years later when they spot their former choir director on the street, they are forced to confront the enduring psychological imprint he has left on them and on their life together. As past and present collide, Overtone examines how formative experiences, power dynamics and blurred boundaries continue to echo in who we are today.

Directed by John Hoggarth (The B*easts, Oliver Award nominated; Brown Boys Swim, Popcorn Award and Fringe First Award-winning), with set and costume design from David Spence and lighting design by James Bailey, Overtone ventures into what a ‘healthy’ relationship actually looks like and asks if it’s ever truly possible to outgrow the forces that first shaped us. Through confronting the past, the play delves into the uncomfortable crevices in a couple’s long-term relationship as they journey to arrive at an unconventional but honest and loving place.

The North Wall has produced two new plays at the festival by alumni of their artist development programme (ArtsLab): Brown Boys Swim by Karim Khan (Popcorn Award, Fringe First Award 2022) and E8 by Marika Mckennell (Stage Award and Fringe First Award 2019). Overtone by ArtsLab alumnus Tom Brennan marks their third world premiere of a new play at the fringe.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...