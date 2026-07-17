NICK HELM'S DOWN 'N' DIRTY WEEKEND to Celebrate Album Launch at Edinburgh Fringe

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For three nights only, comedian Nick Helm and his band will celebrate the launch of his much delayed / anticipated third studio album, his latest masterpiece, 'Down 'N' Dirty' (out 14th Aug).

This exclusive run of live performances will take place with an all-star band in tow at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Pleasance Forth, 10.15pm) from Thursday 13th August – Saturday 15th August 2026 – marking Nick's 25th Edinburgh show in 25 years.

This special run of three album launch shows at the Fringe will feature Nick's full live band, packed to the brim with talented musicians and comedians including David Trent - Guitar (Nick's long-time friend and collaborator), Robin Boot – Guitar (Musical comedian and incredible shredder), Dave Temple – Guitar (Saxophonist in the Amy Winehouse band, an all-round excellent musician), Marc Mowbray – Bass (local Edinburgh-based musician who used to run Edinburgh's Rat Pack Piano Bar where Nick did his first solo show in 2009), Elliot Mason - Keys (Incredible musician/stand-up and Nick's co-star in 'Uncle'), Andy Jones - Drums/Producer (Andy has produced all three of Nick's albums and TV including Uncle, Heavy Entertainment, Countdown), and Sooz Kempner / Kirsty Mann – Backing Vocals (both have worked with Nick for years).

ABOUT THE ALBUM:

After ten years since Helm's last studio album 'Nick Helm Is f-ing Amazing', and thirteen years since his debut album 'Hot N Heavy', Helm has made up for lost time with not one, not two, but a THREE PART concept album under the banner 'Down 'N' Dirty'.

'Down 'N' Dirty: Volume 1' will be released on Friday 14th August, and is available for pre-order on CD, Vinyl and Digital HERE.

A huge project 25 years in the making, each album will have its own release but form one massive whole – Volume 2 is due for release in the autumn, and Volume 3 before Christmas.

DOWN 'N' DIRTY – VOLUME 1: TRACKLISTING:

1. Phoenix from the Flames

2. Attempted Suicide

3. Please Stop Looking At Me

4. Things We'll Never Do

5. Drink Into Oblivion

6. List of Films

7. I'm Gonna Fuck You All Night

8. Battle Damaged

9. Old Flames

10. Keep on Fuckin' Truckin'

11. At the End of Today

12. You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone

Music Production by: Andy Jones

ABOUT NICK HELM:

Since starting stand-up comedy in 2007, Nick quickly gained attention from across the industry for his hilarious blend of one-liners, stories, poems and songs. Across his career, he's twice been nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards (2011 & 2013), and has won numerous accolades including Dave's Funniest Joke of The Fringe (2011), Best Breakthrough Artist at the British Comedy Awards (2014), The Times Breakthrough Award at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards (2014), and Best Music and Variety Artist at the Chortle Awards (2015).

He was also nominated for a BAFTA for short film Elephant, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in. As also seen on Uncle, Loaded, Nick Helm's Heavy Entertainment, Live at The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Eat Your Heart Out and many more.

This year will be Helm's 25th Edinburgh show in 25 years – 'Air Freshener', a collection of short plays Nick had written was his first visit to the festival in 2001.

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