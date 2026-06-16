MOTHER, SUPERIOR to Return to Edinburgh Fringe with Michael John Ciszewski

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Award-winning comedian Michael John Ciszewski attempts to canonise his Mum in a sacrilegious new show, Mother, Superior at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Does God take calls from gay guys? NYC comedian Michael John Ciszewski is on the line to find out! Mother, Superior brings together stand-up, storytelling, and interactive game show as Michael John petitions the Vatican to make his living mother an immortal saint in exactly one hour. Desperate to make his mother proud of the holy mess he's made of his life, he pleads his case before God, the Pope, and a congregation in a literal church (Edinburgh's Bedlam Theatre).

Beneath Ciszewski's signature profound gay stupidity is a heartfelt coming-of-age story. As he reclaims Catholic ritual for the queer community, Ciszewski unpacks a lifetime of millennial baggage, from childhood punishments to adult interventions. Navigating his chaotic life to honor the legacy of his mother who was a frontline NYC nurse during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis, Mother, Superior asks the ultimate question: would our parents rather we book a Netflix special, or simply return their calls?

Michael John Ciszewski is a New York City-based comedian and storyteller who was recently awarded Solo Performer of the Year 2025 at the Young-Howze Theatre Awards and has also received nominations for a Queer Performer's Award (BingeFringe) and Best Comedy Act (BroadwayWorld Awards).

He has showcased his work in acclaimed, hit solo shows including Lovefool (awarded Staff Choice at the 2024 New York City Fringe) and If Memory Serves, which earned multiple four-star reviews and was named the #50 top show out of 3,600 at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe by Fringebiscuit. A frequent presence on stages across NYC, Ciszewski performs at iconic venues including the Stonewall Inn and the Bowery Ballroom, and currently hosts the long-running variety show TGIF (Testing Gay Ideas Funny). He has toured his solo shows to London, Philadelphia, Boston, Provincetown, and Providence, trained at Boston University and LAMDA, and serves as a storytelling instructor with The Moth.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Bedlam Theatre, 11B Bristo Place, Edinburgh, EH1 1EZ

DATES: 7th - 30th August (except 17th or 24th)

TIME: 2pm (1 hour)

AGE GUIDANCE: 12+ (guideline)

TICKET PRICES: £11-£13

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