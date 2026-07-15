M.I.S.- ALL NIGHT LONG to Return to Edinburgh Fringe for 10th Anniversary

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

As part of the #DANISH Showcase, DON GNU will bring its breakout show M.I.S. – ALL NIGHT LONG back to Edinburgh, ten years after its sold-out, five-star run in 2016, for a high-energy, laugh-out-loud exploration of modern masculinity.

Blending physical theatre, dance and razor-sharp Danish humour, the show throws three men into a chaotic, hilarious and revealing night of identity crises. Through outrageous stunts, slapstick comedy and moments of raw vulnerability, they wrestle with archetypes—the tough guy, the lover, the pushover, the best mate—in a relentless search for what it means to be a man today.

Set against a backdrop of club beats and surreal projections, M.I.S. – ALL NIGHT LONG is both riotously funny and unexpectedly moving, pushing physical limits while peeling back layers of performance, expectation and masculinity.

Created before the #MeToo movement, the show returns to a world where conversations around gender and identity have shifted dramatically, making its central question more urgent than ever.

Since its premiere in Denmark in 2015, M.I.S. – ALL NIGHT LONG has toured extensively across Europe and beyond, evolving through a decade of audience encounters. Its return to Edinburgh offers a fresh opportunity to experience a show that continues to resonate globally, inviting audiences to laugh, reflect and recognise themselves.

Founded in 2010 by choreographers Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup, DON GNU is one of Denmark's most internationally touring companies, known for its high-energy fusion of dance, theatre and humour.

Presented within the #DANISH Showcase, a curated platform championing boundary-pushing performance, M.I.S. – ALL NIGHT LONG forms part of a collective amplifying bold Danish voices on the global stage.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming