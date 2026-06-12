MANDY: PRINCE OF DARKNESS to Play Edinburgh Fringe with Richard Stirling
The solo show runs at Ivy Studio at Greenside @ George Street, exploring Peter Mandelson's rise and fall.
Richard Stirling's Mandy: Prince of Darkness, a solo show portraying Peter Mandelson through his own speeches and statements,
Peter Mandelson, the Machiavelli of our times. In his own words. Political operator. Survivor. Svengali. Cabinet minister. PR mastermind. Peer of the realm. Peter Mandelson has fallen from power more times than most politicians ever reach it - only to rise again.
Now, in Mandy: Prince of Darkness, acclaimed actor and writer Richard Stirling brings one of Britain's most fascinating and divisive political figures vividly to life in a sharp, funny and revealing new solo show told entirely in Mandelson's own words.
From the heights of New Labour triumph to scandal, resignation, reinvention and beyond, this fast-moving 50-minute performance charts the extraordinary career of the man many called 'the Prince of Darkness'. Using speeches, interviews and public statements, Stirling explores ambition, loyalty, image, power and political survival through the voice of Mandelson himself.
Part character study, part political theatre and part dark comedy, Mandy: Prince of Darkness offers audiences a front-row seat inside the mind of one of modern Britain's ultimate operators.
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