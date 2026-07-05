MAKING LOVE WITH DAVID MAGIDOFF to Play Edinburgh Fringe

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David Magidoff (Dexter) is turning tear drops into punchlines through improvised musical comedy at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival with Making Love with David Magidoff. The mushy-hearted Jewish man who weeps at insurance commercials is bringing that emotional instability to the Assembly, alongside a band, performing ensemble, and a star-studded line-up of guest appearances. He is honoured to be joined by BRIT Award-winning musician Fran Healy of Travis, Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, comedians Mike Wozniak, Mark Watson, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Kiell Smith-Byone and BAFTA-nominee Rosie Jones, with more guests to be announced.

Hot off the Netflix is a Joke Festival and midway through a three-year sold-out 'tour-de-force' run at Los Angeles' iconic Elysian Theater, the show sees Magidoff interview a celebrity guest about a real wild love story from their life. He and his cast of world-renowned improvisers including Stephanie Courtney (Mad Men), Kimberly Condict (Shrinking), Matt Cook (The Comeback), alongside Grammy-nominated rapper Propaganda, Josh Cake and Karen Hall, turn the story into a fully madcap improvised musical performed live on stage.

Magidoff's runaway Los Angeles run of Making Love has featured a wide range of celebrities including Tony Hale (Veep), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office)...whose wife jumped on stage and grabbed the microphone from him because he was telling their proposal story all wrong. In a show this raw, the only thing guaranteed is that it won't go according to plan!

Fran Healy said:

'David invited me to play his show last December in L.A. and afterwards I told him he should take it to the Fringe. It's the perfect Fringe show. In fact I don't think you could make a more Fringe show if you set out to do it. It's smart, warm, funny, theatrical, absurd, musical, unexpected. It made me happy.'

Making Love with David Magidoff performs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 7th - 23rd August.

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