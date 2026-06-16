LOVE BOMBING: Sid Singh to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With Comedy About Activism
The Comedian's Choice Award winner will present the show at Gilded Balloon Teviot.
Fringe favourite and winner of a 2023 Comedian's Choice Award, Sid Singh is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand-new hour of stand-up dedicated to fighting the good fight.
Billed as the only Fringe comedy show that will make you laugh while actively teaching you how to stand up to the Trump administration, Love Bombing is a surprisingly uplifting and hilarious exploration of activism, the state of the world and Sid's disastrous love life.
It is incredibly easy to feel hopeless as an individual when watching the news. But Sid knows firsthand that while one person might feel powerless on their own, standing together actually gets results. In Love Bombing, Sid makes a passionate case for collective action, reminding audiences that hope and love are the exact reasons we have to keep fighting in the first place and proving that you can successfully take on the most powerful political forces in the world, and still be entirely baffled by modern dating.
Sid Singh has written for Sikisa's Border Control on BBC Radio 4. BBC's Comic Relief, BBC3's Muzlamic, Comedy Central UK's Modern Horror Stories, Channel 4's Tez O'Clock, and made TV appearances in Austria and Romania. He is also a former cast member at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam whose alumni include Jason Sudeikis, Jordan Peele, Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin and Carl Tart. His 2022 Fringe show Illegally Funny transferred to the prestigious Soho Theatre, with follow up show Table For One winning rave reviews and the Comedian's Choice Award for Best Performer.
Sid will also be performing F*ck Trump: a Stand Up Show For Charity! at 11:20pm at Hoots Apex 5 - all donations from this show (along with 50% from his solo show) will go to the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies to help them continue their amazing work.
LISTINGS INFORMATION
VENUE: The Lounge at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House
DATES: 6th - 30th August 2026
TIME: 4:15pm (1 hour)
AGE GUIDANCE: 16+
TICKET PRICES: Free, non-ticketed
EDFRINGE LISTING: edfringe.com
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