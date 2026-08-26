Kate Dolan, Marty Gleeson And Claire McCluskey Win The Comedians' Choice Awards 2026

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Kate Dolan: Trout has been named Best Show at the 2026 Comedians' Choice Awards, as voted by comedians performing at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Dolan accepted the honor at the awards ceremony at The Three Sisters, hosted by 2025 Best Show winner Alison Spittle.

“I'm the happiest I've ever been, I wasn't even this happy on my wedding day,” Dolan said. “I'm so honoured, who knows more about comedy than comedians, and all men of course.”

Marty Gleeson was named Best Newcomer. Before Gleeson arrived to accept the award, the crowd briefly erupted for another late arrival they mistook for the winner.

“This is really so cool,” Gleeson said upon receiving the award. “Thank you everyone who's come to the show, supported in any way and thank you to the comedians for voting and for your time and friendships. I love laughing with you. It's your opinion that matters the most and this means really so much.”

Claire McCluskey, Head of Production at Monkey Barrel Comedy, received the Best Person award, which recognizes someone working in any capacity at the annual festival.

“I'm super grateful to everyone for voting for silly old me and I feel very lucky,” McCluskey said. “Also, truly it's a team effort - David, Ewen, Liam and Ross.”

The other productions shortlisted for Best Show were "Be Good!" with Paulette, Dan Tiernan: Quartz and All, Elf Lyons is The Woman on the Edge, Lady Bolognese: Class War, Lara Ricote: INKLING, Sid Singh: Love Bombing, Tom Short: I Get ChatGPT To Write My Edinburgh Show and UNDERGROUND MONK SHOW.

The other Best Newcomer nominees were Ben McCarthy, Ethan & Gigi, Evaldas Karosas, Lady Bolognese, Lawrence Dodd, Madeleine Brettingham, Paul Hilleard, Sam Eley, Sapphire McIntosh and Zoe Wohlfeld.

Founded by comedian Barry Ferns in 2014, the Comedians' Choice Awards are decided entirely by performers at the Edinburgh Fringe. Every comedy show at the festival is eligible both to vote and to receive votes, with no judging panel or industry specialists involved.

Previous Best Show winners have included Mat Ewins, Julia Masli, Joz Norris, Elf Lyons, Bec Hill and Alison Spittle.

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