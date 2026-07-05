Gyles Brandreth to Return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe With UP MEMORY LANE!

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Gyles Brandreth - podcaster, story-teller, name-dropper, Just A Minute and This Morning star, veteran of Celebrity Gogglebox, QI, Sunday Brunch, The Wheel and Would I Lie to You? - will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, exploring how memory works (or doesn't!) and sharing hilarious stories of the best (and worst!) moments of his unlikely life - when he can remember them.

This is Gyles ('A master raconteur' Sunday Telegraph) with a Rosebud twist - because for the first time he's being joined on stage by his friend Harriet Jaine - the producer of his chart-topping multi-million download podcast, Rosebud ('Genius' Sunday Times).

On Rosebud Gyles asks his famous guests: what is your very first memory? That's what Harriet will be asking Gyles as they unpack their childhood memories - and the audience's memories, too.

In this show the audience has to play ball - literally! Gyles and Harriet will be throwing a ball into the audience: whoever catches it will have to share a family secret or pay a fun forfeit. This is a show that promises a lot of LAUGHS, a few TEARS. And some SONGS. Cue the music!

Gyles's Rosebud podcast, launched in September 2023, drops every Tuesday and Friday. It became a No 1 podcast in 2025 and the show's guests have included everyone from Dame Judi Dench to Sir Keir Starmer, Oscar winners, prime ministers, Olympians, Nobel laureates, icons, everyone from Dame Joanna Lumley and Bjorn from ABBA to Sir Gary Oldman and Monty Don.

ABOUT Gyles Brandreth:

A prolific author and broadcaster, Gyles first met Harriet Jaine when she invited him to be a guest on her hit radio series, My Teenage Diary. Gyles is the former MP for the City of Chester and was a Whip and Lord Commissioner of the Treasury in John Major's government. He is now the Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Chester, a columnist for The Oldie magazine and the author of seven Victorian murder mysteries featuring Oscar Wilde and Arthur Conan Doyle as his detectives. His Sunday Times best-sellers include a childhood memoir, Odd Boy Out, and Elizabeth An Intimate Portrait, an acclaimed biography of Elizabeth II. His latest book is Somewhere, A Boy and A Bear, the story of A A Milne, Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh. 2026 marks the centenary of both Elizabeth II and Winnie-the-Pooh.

Gyles has won the Audience Award for Most Popular Show on the Fringe, multiple 5-star reviews and every time he's been to Edinburgh his shows have sold out.

Gyles Brandreth: Up Memory Lane! performs at Assembly George Square - Gordon Aikman Theatre from 5th - 30th August at 4:00pm.

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