Glasgow International Comedy Festival Reveals Full Lineup

Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today revealed its full 2024 programme with over 500 events in 45 venues as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world for 19 days of comedy, for one of its biggest years yet.

Taking place from 13th - 31st March 2024, GICF will welcome international comedians, rising Scottish talent and the very best of live comedy with the programme's latest announcements including Frank Skinner, Caroline Rhea, Maisie Adam, Leslie Liao, Fesshole, All Killa No Filla, Kieran Hodgson, and more. They join a line-up which includes hometown heroes Susie McCabe, Frankie Boyle, Elaine C Smith, Mark Nelson, Some Laugh Live and Old Firm Facts Live, as well as UK stars Ed Gamble, Fiona Allen, Fascinating Aïda, Stewart Lee, Luisa Omielan, Sikisia, Sam Campbell and many more.

2024 will mark GICF's 21st birthday with the festival bringing world class comedy to Glasgow through traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv, theatre and even comedy wrestling.

All Killa No Filla (Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn) said: "We can't wait to bring All Killa No Filla: Live! to all you Glaswegian Legends. It's been ten years since we started the podcast, and we can safely say nothing beats getting decked up in sequins to chat about heinous crimes in a beautiful theatre full of our brilliant listeners."

Elaine C Smith said: "I'm delighted to be back at the King's Theatre which feels like my second home after the last few weeks in Panto there! But this time I'm returning with my new show '65'. I'm delighted to be part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival which has become a huge part of Glasgow's major events calendar. This city and its people know how to laugh and to make each other laugh, so I'm delighted to be a part of what promises to be a great time for Glasgow."

Frank Skinner said: "I'm very excited to bring my show, 30 Years of Dirt, to Glasgow. It's a fabulous mix of smart, filthy and hilarious. And so is my show."

Kieran Hodgson said: "Glasgow has been kind enough to let me make a home here, and I can't wait to repay the hospitality by making an absolute bampot of myself in one of its most prestigious venues. 'Big In Scotland' is a love letter to this great city, and finally answers the question of what it means to be Scottish when you are in no way Scottish. Plus there's a nice jacket I get to wear."

Some Laugh Live said: "We're buzzing to be doing our biggest live show to date at the Pavilion. Our previous shows have always been chaotically brilliant and we can't wait to bring Some Laugh and some cracking guests to such an iconic venue."

Susie McCabe said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be back in Glasgow with another solo show in the stunning King's Theatre. The perfect room and the perfect audience for another night of nonsense and laughs!"

GICF highlights include Scottish favourite and recent 'Live at the Apollo' star Susie McCabe's brand new show 'The Merchant of Menace'; Off Menu podcast host and Taskmaster champion Ed Gamble; solo shows from Two Doors Down stars Kieran Hodgson and Elaine C Smith; Chris Forbes tells the tale of his almost superstar status as a basketballer; Aunt Hilda herself Caroline Rhea will enchant audiences; Frank Skinner brings the critically acclaimed '30 Years of Dirt' to Glasgow following a total sell-out at Edinburgh Fringe; Mark Nelson's biggest Scottish show yet; solo shows for TikTok stars Zara Gladman and James Gardner; Some Laugh Live's biggest live show yet featuring some very special guests; the internet's naughtiest, funniest and cringiest confessions will be revealed at Glasgow's first ever Fesshole live; and even a show dedicated to one of Scotland's most vital exports with Scott Agnew's Square Sausage Show celebrating the life, times and lore of the Lorne...

Plus, 2024 will see the festival's first ever comedy wrestling show with Insane Championship Wrestling; family fun at Kids Comedy Club; a special live recording of Jay Lafferty's critically acclaimed show Bahookie; Taskmaster champion Sam Campbell; Smack the Pony's very own Fiona Allen; a hometown show for Frankie Boyle's UK tour; musical comedy with songstresses Fascinating Aïda; LA star on the rise Lesley Liao; live shows from some of the UK's most popular podcasts including Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn's All Killa No Filla, Old Firm Facts Live; and so much more.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: "We're excited to reveal Glasgow International Comedy Festival's biggest programme yet with 500 shows taking over the city this spring, bringing the very best of Scottish, UK and international comedy to the city's doorsteps. The festival firmly believes that Glasgow is the funniest city in the world and we're thrilled to showcase that with a brilliant mix of headline names and rising stars performing across our venues in March.

"The festival strives to make sure comedy is open to anyone and everyone which is why this year we've introduced a completely free 'Introduction to Comedy' course for women and marginalised genders. Led by the hilarious and talented Viv Gee, the 6-week course will serve as a basic introduction to stand-up, aiming to boost confidence and encourage a more diverse new generation of talent to enter the wonderful world of comedy.

"Comedy is such an integral part of Glasgow's DNA - from conversations with strangers on a night out to some of the world's greatest comedians, comedy plays a vital role in our city's cultural identity. Glasgow International Comedy Festival allows us to celebrate and shine a light on that whilst nurturing the next generation of talent and enjoying sets from beloved comedians. We're looking forward to welcoming fans to iconic venues in the city's East End, West End and everywhere in between. We'll see you at a show!"

Glasgow Life Chair, Bailie Annette Christie, said: "As a much-anticipated annual highlight of our culturally rich events calendar, Glasgow International Comedy Festival celebrates the city's famous appreciation of humour. The event is hugely popular with a broad range of audiences, and attracts the very best in established and emerging talent in comedy – and that's testament not only to Glasgow's reputation as a major player on the worldwide comedy stage but also its international renown as a great destination for entertainment.

"The programme for GICF's special 21st birthday boasts a dynamic line-up spanning an eclectic variety of superb, truly inventive comedy so our city venues are looking forward to hosting audiences from all over Glasgow and much further afield for what promises to be a fantastic series of shows in March."

From hometown heroes to international comedy stars, Glasgow International Comedy Festival has something for everyone from family-friendly shows to late-night laughs. The closing Comedy Gala on Saturday 30th March will also reveal the winner of the festival's only official award: the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. The Big Yin himself will choose the ultimate winner, after an independent panel of judges choose a shortlist from all applications. Any individual, show, group or collective registered with the 2024 festival are eligible to submit - applications close at 5pm on 15th January.

New for 2024, GICF will also host a free 'Introduction to Comedy' course for women and marginalised genders in the lead up to the festival, with the aim of ensuring comedy in Glasgow is open to everyone. The 6 week complimentary course will be hosted by comedian Viv Gee, helping participants navigate the ins and outs of comedy, boost their confidence and introduce the basics of stand-up and performance. Workshops will take place at August House, culminating in a grand finale spot on a mixed bill show during the festival. Applications close 12pm, 18th January - apply now via Click Here.

Over 45 venues will host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows in Blackfriars, Drygate, King's Theatre, The Garage, The Glad Cafe, Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow Science Centre, The Glee Club, McChuills, O2 Academy, Oran Mor, Saint Luke's and the Winged Ox, Sloans, The Stand Comedy Club, Van Winkle West End, August House and more.

2024 festival tickets are on sale at Click Here.