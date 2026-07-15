GOOD ENOUGH? to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe With #DANISH Showcase

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The world premiere of GOOD ENOUGH? by Himherandit, will run 19 - 31 August @ 1.30pm (60 mins) at Summerhall - Main Hall as part of Edinburgh Fringe.

A bold, boisterous and deeply human new work arrives at the Fringe this summer as part of the acclaimed #DANISH Showcase. From the critically acclaimed, award-winning company behind Mass Effect and Champions, GOOD ENOUGH? is a riotous celebration of queer joy, imperfection and the courage to take up space.

Queer, quirky and unapologetically honest, this striking physical theatre work explores growing up, finding your people and learning to be seen. Blending movement, voice, sound and visual imagery, three performers take audiences on a fast-moving journey through their lives - from childhood obsessions and first dances to heartbreaks, training rooms and adult awakenings - transforming personal memories into a shared celebration of creativity, survival and queer joy.

Set on a stark white stage with just three microphones and three chairs, the performers use their bodies as the primary instrument. Breath, movement and voice are amplified live, turning the space into an archive of lived experience. Training exercises slide into surreal theatre, discipline is both honoured and teased, and vulnerability becomes a source of humour, power and connection.

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