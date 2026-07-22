GIRLFRIENDS: A NOT SO STRAIGHT PLAY to Run at Edinburgh Fringe

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GIRLFRIENDS: A NOT SO STRAIGHT PLAY is a true story that starts with a lie. The not-so-straight play is coming to Edinburgh Fringe after a successful run at Hollywood Fringe earlier this summer. See the one-woman show at Jade Studio at Greenside @ George Street beginning Aug. 7.

Why get breakup bangs when you could cross the country with a stranger? In GIRLFRIENDS, Scout doesn't have words for her heartbreak, her queerness, or for her plan to cross the USA. Nevertheless, she drives until she finds something beautiful. 'I didn't want the road trip to end!' one Hollywood Fringe reviewer wrote.

Playwright Sara Malinowski admits the play surprised her. 'It's a true story I didn't know the truth of for a decade,' she says. She sat down to write Thelma & Louise meets Romy and Michele's High School Reunion meets The Goofy Movie meets Fleabag - just a cute road trip about two strangers-turned-boundaryless female besties!

She explains: 'Around scene three, I shared it with a writing group. They were so excited to know when these women would realize they're in love. I genuinely responded: 'huh?' But the more honest I was in retelling my road trip, the more blatantly obvious it became. Everyone could see but me. I found love for my full queer self through writing this.'

Follow 'girlfriends' Scout and Oliska as they travel across the American landscape in a 1998 Honda Civic in 2014 with $200. Drive along as they journey from New York to California, with music shifting from country to blues to folk as they travel from New Orleans, to Texas, to California. Watch as they explore everything from sex to sandstone, and Shakespeare to singing for gasoline.

Interweaving Shakespeare, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, and more than a few vibrator references, GIRLFRIENDS is a cabaret of queer confusion. For when you don't yet know how to heal, but you know how to drive.

Directed by Ash Malloy, and starring and written by Sara Malinowski, GIRLFRIENDS made its world premiere at Hollywood Fringe, followed by a feature in The Tank's Pridefest (NYC) before coming to Edinburgh Fringe.

Find details, performance dates, and tickets at edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/girlfriends.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Sara Malinowski is a playwright, singer, actress, and location scout. As an Equity actress, she has performed with Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare Forum, Shakespeare on the Fly, and Aquila Theatre. She's trained with Shakespeare & Company, the Humanist Project, Brooklyn Improv Training, and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She has collaborated with Letter of Marque Theater Company since 2018.

As a location scout and manager, she's worked on FBI: Most Wanted, Tick, Tick.... Boom!, Private Life, Broad City, Sneaky Pete, Mozart in the Jungle, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her first play, Girlifriends, has been performed at WOW Cafe Theatre, Houghton Hall Arts, Opera America, and El Barrio's Artspace in NYC. She has an acoustic album 'Home Before Dark' and her novel 'What Are They, Then' was chosen in Santa Fe's New Voice Award for publication in New Mexico. She won NPR's Moth Storyslam at Rodney's in NYC, to be aired in 2027.

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