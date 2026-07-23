Ed Byrne, Sarah Keyworth, Esther Manito and More Will Join ADELE CLIFF’S TOPICAL EARLY LATE SHOW WITH ADELE CLIFF

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Adele Cliff's Topical Early Late Night Show With Adele Cliff is set to bring all the best parts of an American late-night TV show to Edinburgh in the early evening. This first-of-its-kind topical comedy extravaganza guarantees brand new material written for the show every day (from Friday - Monday throughout August) and a high-energy mix of stand-up, sharp news analysis, special guests, and interactive games. Performances will run Thursdays - Mondays, 7th - 30th August 2026.

The special guests joining Adele Cliff for a chat in the Yurt (Hoots @ Potterrow) will include Ed Byrne, Sarah Keyworth, Esther Manito, Sikisa, Bec Hill, Rob Kemp, John Luke Roberts, Nat Luurtsema, Andrew O'Neil and James Barr.

Adele commented 'It feels like I'm somehow pulling off an elaborate heist by managing to get such big names into a yurt that's probably the size of their regular dressing rooms. And, if this is what a heist feels like I understand the appeal of crime, what a rush!'

Wielding her signature gag-heavy style and penchant for silliness, award-winning stand up comedian and topical writer for Breaking the News, Dead Ringers and The News Quiz, Adele Cliff will also be joined on stage by 'one-woman house band' Katie Pritchard (Musical Comedy Awards winner as seen on Harry Hill's V-Club Nite) and chief correspondent Will Davies ('intelligent, offbeat, and a little mysterious' A Young(ish) Perspective).

Adele has been performing solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe for over a decade and has become a fan favourite at comedy festivals earning the title of Pegasus Comedy Comedian of the Year and a nomination for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival. She has written for BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and Dead Ringers, BBC Radio Scotland's Breaking the News and appeared on BBC Scotland's Edinburgh Unlocked.

An accomplished joke writer, Adele was the first woman to be named UK Pun Champion and is the only person to be named amongst Dave's Funniest Jokes of the Fringe four years running. Her jokes have been featured in 'Best Jokes' lists in The Times, The Telegraph, The Evening Standard, The Scotsman, The Irish Times, The i Newspaper and Metro as well as Leicester Comedy Festival's joke book All Puns Blazing.

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