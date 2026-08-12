EDINBURGH 2026 Review: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THAT GUY?, Pleasance Dome

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Bee has been desperately trying to follow-up her first best-selling novel with another success, but the latest meeting with her publishers didn’t exactly go well. A-lister Guy Wesley has been out of the public eye for 18 years, but Bee and her brother Andy (who goes by Drew now) fondly remember watching his 80s hit series with their dad over and over. Nobody knows what happened to Guy Wesley. Bee gets an idea, involving Andy (or is it Drew now?) and his wife in her shenanigans.

Caleb Barron writes and directs a charmingly silly, snappy comedy. As the trio work on their ruse, researching Guy and his sudden retirement, scenarios glide into one another and the actors swap characters with confidence. A dynamic, beckoning comic rhythm is established. The storytelling is intricate, but the piece flows with remarkable ease. Ellie Jay Cooper, Maggie Moriarty, and Robert Merriam are hilarious.

It’s unpretentious and easygoing entertainment. Slapstick sequences and witty dialogue build a reliable and endlessly amusing script. Barron includes more serious nods too, side-eyeing cancel culture, denouncing grooming, and wagging his finger at the immoral Hollywood practices. Though he makes a handful of good points, he keeps it cheerful, opting not to double down on any ulterior motive with his humorous streak. It’s refreshing to see a comedy that stays light and positive throughout.

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