EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MARC JENNINGS: IF AND WHEN, Monkey Barrel
Marc Jennings: If And When is at Monkey Barrel until 30 August
If and When is the latest comedy hour from comedian Marc Jennings. It’s an hour of sharp observations and anecdotes ranging from politics to his dating life.
If and When gets big laughs consistently throughout and the show is very well paced. While he’s been extremely popular on TikTok and Instagram lately, Marc Jennings proves that he is a professional standup who happens to go viral and live comedy is his real forte. He’s crafted a brilliant hour of comedy that is a perfect blend of strong narrative and one-liners.
There are some excellent observations about how the (largely English) comedy industry overlooks a lot of Scottish comics. Jennings’ crowd is mostly Scottish but he’s considerate enough to give a bit of background for some of his material, which makes sure it lands for the entire room.
His politics are clear and there’s a brief moment of tension where everyone is wondering which way he’s going but his jokes are so clever that they’re well received no matter which way the audience leans.
There are some good anecdotes about living back “home” while trying to save for a deposit and there’s some good dating drama. If you’ve seen Jennings before, it's always nice to get a little life update on what he’s been up to.
The real strength of If and When are the through lines which get neatly tied together at the end. It’s a self-reflective hour with astute observations from a very skilled comedian.
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