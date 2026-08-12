EDINBURGH 2026: Review: KEVIN!!!!!, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth

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The 1990 ultimate Christmas film Home Alone has been reimagined by the team at Recent Cutbacks via puppetry. KEVIN!!!!! is a hugely inventive live, shot for shot parody, which condenses the iconic film into a frenetic hour of puppetry, miniature sets, live Foley, physical theatre and cinematic trickery.

The scale and intricacy of the set design is particularly impressive. Miniature recreations of the McCallister home provide a space for puppets to ‘walk’ through and interact with a myriad of props, which gleefully recreates some of the film’s most recognisable moments. Larger puppets are introduced at key points to enhance the action, creating an entertaining shift in scale, which adds another layer of theatricality.

The production is at its funniest when it expands upon the original material with knowing observations about classic 1990s toys and the absurdities within the film itself. The McCallisters’ distinctive red duvet covered bed is transformed into a mini four poster construction made with 4 red colouring pencils, while the ineffectual neighbourhood police response to Mrs McCallister’s increasingly desperate request to check on her son, receives some particularly well judged commentary.

Some of the most memorable sequences are recreated with remarkable ingenuity. The Christmas party dancing scene involving the mannequins is cleverly brought to life by the performers in a line up, while Mr and Mrs Potato Head make an inspired appearance during Mrs McCallister’s attempts to secure a flight home from Paris from a couple. There is also a wonderfully funny puppet recreation of John Candy, whose quadruple rotating head allows for a succession of brilliantly timed expressions.

The performers work impressively as an ensemble, manipulating puppets, props and the environment in each of the scaled models, while maintaining the pace of the familiar story. The Wet Bandits are transformed into larger body puppets for the burglary sequences, allowing the chaos of Kevin’s increasingly elaborate traps to take on a suitably exaggerated physicality. A zip-wire travelling from the back of the audience towards the stage is an especially effective theatrical flourish, while the occasional glimmer of a golden tooth provides another recognisable detail for fans of the film.

Richard Sears is impressive as the live Foley artist. His ability to create a rich and varied soundscape throughout the performance is remarkable, while his stunning voice adds another dimension to the production. A particularly lovely rendition of White Christmas during the church scene provides one of the show’s warmest moments and invites the audience into an affectionate celebration of the film.

The adaptation also allows some of the film’s more sentimental relationships to breathe. The developing connection between Kevin and Old Man Marley is handled particularly well during the church scene, where Marley’s encouragement to reconnect with his son retains the emotional heart of the original beneath all the theatrical silliness.

The sense of play and excitement runs throughout KEVIN!!!!!, with the cast clearly relishing the opportunity to dismantle and reconstruct such a familiar piece of popular culture. While the sheer volume of ideas can occasionally make the production feel almost as frantic, the technical ambition and commitment of the performers are admirable. Recent Cutbacks have created something which is handmade, inventive and distinctly theatrical.

For those who know Home Alone by heart, there is plenty of detail to discover, while younger audiences can enjoy the broad physical comedy and ingenious puppetry. KEVIN!!!!! understands the affection audiences have for its source material while having enormous fun turning it into something completely its own.

Kevin runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, Forth, until 31 August (not 13 & 24), at 12:20 (13:20)

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