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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Gilded Balloon

Crocodile Rock runs at Edfringe until 31 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Gilded Balloon

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Gilded Balloon Image

Crocodile Rock is a one-man musical set in the small town of Millport, on the island of Cumbrae. It is written and directed by Andy McGregor with musical direction from Hilary Brooks and stars Darren Brownlie.

Seventeen-year-old Steven MacPhail doesn’t fit in. Most West of Scotland residents will know that Millport is a cracking day out but it’s not the best place to grow up- particularly in the 90s and certainly not if you’re queer. His father runs the local pub and it’s been in their family since the 1930s. His dad tells him that one day he’ll be running the pub and Steven feigns excitement.

There’s no high school on the island and on one particularly stormy day, the ferry is called off and Steven has to spend the night in another pupil's house and share a room with a boy he has feelings for. He’s struggling to figure out who he is because he’s never had any kind of representation to look to.

During an annual music festival, there is a glamorous guest in the B&B where Steven’s mother works. A drag queen with a huge presence that makes a serious impact on young Steven and tells him to never apologise for being himself. Steven starts to experiment with makeup and for the first time, something clicks. 

It’ll be no surprise to anyone with any kind of familiarity with Darren Brownlie’s work that he is an absolute sensation in this role. There are some technical difficulties at the top of the show but the way they were handled kind of made this all the more special- the magic of live theatre!

Brownlie captures the vulnerability of this young lad perfectly and brings such emotion to the musical numbers. Andy McGregor’s script is sharp and perceptive. Steven’s mum supports him in a quiet and pretty Scottish way, insisting that his father will come around but not standing up to him.

Crocodile Rock feels like the perfect example of the kind of brilliant and fiercely Scottish work that should be showcased to an international audience at the world’s largest arts festival. It’s beautiful, joyous and not to be missed!

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