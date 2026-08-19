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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHRIS FORBES: FATHER CHRISTMAS, Monkey Barrel

Chris Forbes: Father Christmas runs at Edfringe until 30 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHRIS FORBES: FATHER CHRISTMAS, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHRIS FORBES: FATHER CHRISTMAS, Monkey Barrel Image

It’s August so naturally we are greeted by tinsel, a digital log fire burning next to a Christmas tree and the sounds of “Fairytale Of New York” playing. Father Christmas is the latest comedy hour from Chris Forbes that looks at his complicated relationship with Christmas.

Starting with the present day, Chris Forbes’ youngest daughter was born in the run-up to Christmas last year but it wasn’t an easy birth. Then we go back to childhood Christmases in the 1980s. There are some pretty spectacular snapshots from the family album as Forbes takes us through their own traditions.

As a child, he was into Christmas in a big way and would write to Santa year-round just to keep him in the loop about his behaviour. Then something happened that changed how he felt about Christmas forever.

Forbes is a fantastic storyteller and takes great delight in recanting tales of Christmases gone by. His eyes light up when he talks about the cheesy jokes his parents would come out with year in, year out. 

For a long time, the festive period run-up lost its appeal for Forbes but new traditions have been born and he’s finding the joy again. His joy is contagious, and there are a lot of laughs to be had in this festive show that also has a tonne of heart behind it.

Photo credit: Daryll Buchanan

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