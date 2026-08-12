EDINBURGH 2026: Review: APPARENTLY UGLY: A STEPSISTER STORY, Underbelly

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Written and directed by Nicky Douglas, Apparently Ugly is a new musical that covers the untold story of the ugly stepsisters. Olga and Agnes have just come home from Cinderella’s wedding, and they’re wondering when their own special day will arrive.

Their mother (Nicky Douglas) doesn’t have much time for their whining and informs them both that they’re ugly and won’t find husbands easily. She banishes them from home and tells them not to return until they each find a man.

Elliot Wooster puts in quite the shift as the fairy godfather, bean salesperson and various other characters. The girls wish to be beautiful and their fairy godfather appears, tasking them with a quest that will result in their wish coming true.

It’s a fun concept that leans into the similarities with another big musical telling a classic story from another angle, as the girls are dressed in pink and green. The costumes are pretty spectacular for a Fringe show, especially for the mother. The set design is also great, with a revolving mirror that doubles up as a forest.

The songs are fine and the performers are talented, which makes this a decent way to spend an hour.

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