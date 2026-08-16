EDINBURGH 2026: Review: AFTER PARTY, Traverse Theatre

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After Party is a new play written by Morna Young and directed by Katie Posner with the idea conceived by Alex Fthenakis and Morna Young.

Vivienne Blackwood (Alison Peebles) is turning eighty and she has gathered the whole family for what they think is a birthday celebration. She drops the bombshell that her cancer has returned and tomorrow she plans to go out on her own terms. Peebles is tremendous as Viv, who the kids refer to as “Glam-ma” because she’s always dressed to impress. She’s a real live wire who has plenty of surprises up her sleeve for her family but Peebles also excels in the more vulnerable moments.

After Party takes place in a reality where assisted dying is legal but clearly not yet widely accepted yet. The family all have very different reactions and Young’s writing for the family dynamics is witty and convincing. Her son Geoff (Gilly Gilchrist) is mostly concerned with the financial side of things and whether this inheritance is safe, whereas daughter Lily (Hilary Maclean) is deeply religious and is worried about her salvation. Liz Kettle is also wonderful as Carol, Geoff’s ex-wife whose presence in the house is something of a mystery…

There is some really great commentary on what the point of life is as Viv cracks open all her best booze while Geoff has a fit because of the value of the unopened bottles. What’s the point in having all these fancy things and hanging onto them for money? There’s also the concept of “a good death” which leaves you with a lot to think about long after this play.

The only issue with After Party is its length. It runs at 2 hours 5 mins with a short comfort break in the middle, which is problematic in a venue with unassigned seating and practically unheard of at the Fringe.

After Party is an entertaining and thought-provoking piece of theatre with some really excellent performances.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

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