EDINBURGH 2026: JENNY GORELICK Q&A

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BWW catches up with Jenny Gorelick about bringing SORRY to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about SORRY.

SORRY is my debut hour about the men I've personally dated, and also men in general. Being a woman in her late twenties — I'm 34 — and in the dating pool is a fate I would not wish on my worst enemy. My Hinge has dried up, the guys I'm going on dates with can't commit to drinks on a Tuesday, and meanwhile men of my grandparents' generation would literally die for their wives. What the hell happened? It looks at modern relationships and asks…are these working?

With this being your Edinburgh Fringe debut, do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

This is my fifth year returning to the Fringe and my debut! I've literally been preparing for this for half a decade. I wanted to come in with something sexy and fun and polished, so at the very least I know I have jokes, but that’s all I know! One August I hooked up with a clown and an acrobat — you simply cannot plan for everything.

What are the challenges with presenting such a personal story?

I feel very exposed. I put everything out there — my hopes, my dreams, my sexcapades, my family (even my grandma catches a stray, and I am sorry to her). Anyone who comes will leave knowing everything about me and I'll know nothing about them. So, it’s kind of like most first dates…

It's scary because if it gets panned, I will take it personally. You're not panning the show, you're panning me! But don’t worry, my therapist is on speed dial.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Girls will laugh and relate, and straight guys will leave better humans — so ideally both! What I don't want is men coming alone and not laughing. Please. I'm begging you to bring a friend. Any friend. Or befriend each other in the audience. Let’s fix the male loneliness crisis here and now.

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

At its core it's all about whether someone can love you enough or any of us enough. And what even is enough? I hope husbands leave wanting to plan a spectacular date for their wives and do the dishes unprompted. I hope single men learn to text back. And I hope women experience a profound catharsis and feel like they have the freedom to ask for more.

And that every audience member finds me charming and hot. Sorry!!

Jenny Gorelick: SORRY runs at Edfringe from 3-30 August

Credit: Emilio Madrid

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