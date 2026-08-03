 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: ELF LYONS Q&A

Elf Lyons is The Woman On The Edge runs from 5-31 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: ELF LYONS Q&A

BWW catches up with Elf Lyons to chat about bringing Elf Lyons is The Woman On The Edge to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Woman on the Edge.

She is an old school starlet, a cross between Norma Desmond and Madeleine from Vertigo. She is well meaning but completely frayed at the edges - yet she is still able to perform Elf's show - do an opera and explain the 1970s Apollo 13 space mission. 

What is the inspiration behind the style of the show?

I love blurring genres and styles - I love opera and I love Hitchcock films and wanted to see what would happen if I could incorporate them, alongside my love for re-enactment, verbatim theatre and surrealist storytelling. 

How do the different forms of storytelling shape the narrative?

You'll have to see. But it is structured like you are only seeing short clips for a series of films - like Persona. 

What are the challenges with presenting such personal work?

Everyone thinks it is personal because it is recent and it is 'about Elf'. But they have to remember I choose what the audience knows, there is always an element of performance to it. I still feel like I walk away with the same amount kept away as I did in Horses, Raven and my other work. But it is weird that people will probably value this one more, because it is about some they consider traumatic and tragic. 

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

Laughter, joy, catharsis and that they kiss their own bodies to sleep at night. 

Elf Lyons is The Woman On The Edge runs from 5-31 August

Credit: Richard Lakos

Sponsored content

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Upcoming Shows
Anti-Fascist Pasta Night
5/16 - 8/30/2026
One Hour Wedding
8/1 - 8/31/2026
Recent Articles
EDINBURGH 2026: JESS FUCHS Q&A
EDINBURGH 2026: JESS FUCHS Q&A
8/3/2026
EDINBURGH 2026: ERIC LAMPAERT Q&A
EDINBURGH 2026: ERIC LAMPAERT Q&A
8/3/2026
Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
Suitcase Show in Scotland Suitcase Show
Assembly Roxy (8/05-8/30)
Sanctuary in Scotland Sanctuary
Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome) (8/05-8/31)
Gallant Pioneers in Scotland Gallant Pioneers
OVO Hydro (8/28-8/28)
Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show in Scotland Aberdeen Arts Centre's Big Variety Show
Aberdeen Arts Centre (10/02-10/03)
Couplet: Folk Marry Kill in Scotland Couplet: Folk Marry Kill
Assembly George Square (8/05-8/30)
The Second Best School Shooting in Scotland The Second Best School Shooting
Pleasance Courtyard (8/05-8/30)
Ed Byrne: No Dramas in Scotland Ed Byrne: No Dramas
Music Hall (2/10-2/10)
Burce Tutku Tuncali: Perfectly ımperfeckt! in Scotland Burce Tutku Tuncali: Perfectly ımperfeckt!
Greenside Venues @ George Street , Ivy Studio (8/17-8/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets