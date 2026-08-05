EDINBURGH 2026: Chad Goes Deep Q&A

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BWW catches up with Chad Goes Deep to chat about Chill Towards Enlightenment- A Stoke Seminar With Chad

Tell us a bit about ‘Chill Towards Enlightenment -A Stoke Seminar with Chad’.

I believe that the world is suffering from a severe lack of stoke. People are disconnected, isolated, and trending towards the unchill. I wanted to offer people an antidote to the bummer plaguing our society. Chill Towards Enlightenment will explain what stoke really is and will give the audience practical ways to make getting stoked a lifelong practice.

What is the vibe of the show?

Fun, positive and ambitious. Achieving stoke enlightenment is no small feat and my goal is to get the whole festival stoked. That sounds like hard work, but the irony is it’s super chill. What up?

Where might we know you from?

You may know me from the viral city council meetings I attend with my buddy JT, where we present our unique brand of civic activism to local officials in California. We also starred in the Netflix series Chad and JT Go Deep, and I've appeared in HBO's Barry and Netflix's Unstable.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who is stuck in bummer and needs a lift. Whether you're burned out, overthinking everything, or just looking for a fun hour, this seminar is for you.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

That all of us have the ability to find the stoke right now because it’s within all of us. Modern society wants us to think that ultimate stoke comes from the material world like eating tartare on a yacht. And while those things can be awesome, they only give a temporary hit. The unlimited stoke simply comes when we quiet the mind, settle into the present, and appreciate what’s already here.

Chill Towards Enlightenment- A Stoke Seminar With Chad runs at Edfringe 5-19 August

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