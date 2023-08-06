EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse Theatre

Thrown runs at the Edinburgh International Festival until 27 August

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse Theatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse Theatre

Thrown is a National Theatre of Scotland production written by Nat McCleary and directed by Johnny McKnight. It centres around a group of five slightly mismatched women coming together to form a team to compete in Backwoods Wrestling at the Highland Games.

Coached by Pamela (Lesley Hart) the team is compromised of best friends Chantelle (Chloe-Ann Tylor) and Jo (Adiza Shardow), Imogen (Efè Adwele) and Helen (Maureen Carr). Helen is a little older than the rest of the girls but she's keen to get stuck in and be part of something. All on the team have their reasons for joining the team and it unfolds that they are all wrestling with personal issues.

Chantelle is from a working-class background and is incredibly jealous of newcomer Imogen. Imogen is a black girl with an English accent and a strong sense of pride in her Scottish roots. Chantelle challenges why she identifies as Scottish but the answer "I was born here" doesn't quite seem to satisfy her. Jo is mixed race which is a part of her that Chantelle doesn't acknowledge aside from the cutesy nickname 'coco pop'. Born to a Jamaican mother who passed away when she was little and a father from the Highlands, Jo is a fluent Gaelic speaker who doesn't often see the other side of her heritage reflected back at her until she meets Imogen.

There are so many layers to Thrown. Each character is well-fleshed out and complex. Maureen Carr is superb as always, coming across as the sweet little old lady that just wants everyone to get along- but also takes no shit. She's also the glue holding the group together. The rivalry between Chantelle and Imogen is extremely well played out by Tylor and Adwele as both see the other as privileged in different ways.

Thrown is fun and high energy and Lucy Glassbrook's movement direction is exceptional. It's surprisingly emotional and manages to cover a lot of story in a reasonably short space of time. It's funny and touching and challenges the idea of what exactly Scottishness is. 

Thrown runs at the Edinburgh International Festival until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Gunter is an energetic, subtle, genuinely amusing, hard-hitting piece that ties the effects of violence and suspicion to the patriarchal structure and all its demands. Julia Grogan, Norah Lopez-Holden, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott materialise the story while Higman narrates it and contextualises it sitting at her drums, electric guitar in hand. Titles introduce the characters and set the scene, streamlining the process and maintaining a beckoning pace freed from the need of any lengthy explanation. Unshackled from the constraints of historical accuracy but rooted in the factual events, the show is feminist fringe theatre at its best.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall

It’s a visceral, truthful, moving performance. Haines is genuinely funny, balancing the horror of the stats that surround labiaplasty. It’s an exceptionally well-researched production, medically and humanly. Directed by Louise Orwin and starring Haines’s mother too, it’s an important show that could be pivotal to many with female genitals. High Steaks was a sold-out hit earlier in the year at VAULT Festival, it’s not hard to see why. Aptly, it’s now running at the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall for a limited time at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Beg, borrow, steal to nab a ticket. And bring your mum, your nan, your besties, and your allies.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

Jim Culleton directs Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran as they take turns to open up in conversational confessional style. They do so in a liminal space designed by Zia Bergin-Holly. The set is suspended between interior and exterior: the outside wall of a building, with its stripped posters and lonely lamppost is at odds with the comfy armchair and barstools that stand in front of it. While Mairead and Mal meet old and new flames, O’Brien takes the opportunity to explore the fallout of repressed homosexuality and the rampant toxic relationship with alcohol.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, AssemblyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, Assembly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAKING OPEN, The SpaceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAKING OPEN, The Space
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, AssemblyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, Assembly

Videos

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You