EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: JAMES BARR: THIRST TRAP, Underbelly, Cowgate - White Belly

James Barr has had a glittering career on the airwaves for the past few years on stations such as Heat and Hits Radio, plus working for MTV. He has taken his fame and following to dip into the stand-up comedy pool, and this guy can truly swim.

As this is his first full Fringe run, he has chosen to focus on his love life for laughs - delving deep into why he is single, and his journey to romance.

For a new comedian, his standard is high - never leaving the audience too long without a solid laugh, and keeping the format freshly varied. Though still in the learning phase, he's a real name to look out for in the future.

Straight from the start, Barr is interacting with the audience. His radio and podcast confidence shines through in his ability to make people feel at ease and part of the show. Inviting various audience members to the stage for mock dates, Barr is sharp in being able to quickly quip back. The ad-libs bring some of the biggest laughs of the show.

There are moments when the show stops flowing, but it picks up again. Some references are too London-centric, but, though focused on the humour in his gay love life, the jokes are mainly accessible to all. His content is refreshingly candid and x-rated. For someone in the public eye, he is not afraid to get down and dirty with his sex life and that of others.

It's funny, it's filthy, it's relatable and relevant for a generation who are still trying to feel comfortable in their own skin, while making the most of the freedoms we have.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/james-barr-thirst-trap





Related Articles